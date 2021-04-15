The Green River Workforce Development Board is the entity responsible for the local and regional planning for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The board’s role was not clearly defined in a story headlined “Workforce development agencies identify employability concerns” that appeared in the April 10-11 issue of The Sun.

