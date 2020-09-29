Brian K. Clardy, an associate professor of history at Murray State University, has received the Dr. Lonnie E. Maness Award for an article in the Journal of the Jackson Purchase Historical Society in 2020.
The article, “Blood at the Root: A Historiographical Commentary on Lynching in America,” provides an overview of the tragedy of lynching in the United States by reviewing how historians have approached the subject and the substance of their writings.
“This is a profound honor and blessing,” Clardy said. “Dr. Maness was one of my professors at UT Martin and played a direct role in my interest in diplomatic history. My thanks and gratitude go to the board, my supportive colleagues, and the family of Dr. Maness.”
Jackson Purchase Historical Society president Bill Mulligan said, “I hope that I made him proud!
“I am happy for Brian, who has been a colleague and friend for many years. The quality of the articles in our journal is always quite high, so being selected by the editorial board and offices of the Society for this award is no small thing. I hope Brian’s essay and another in the journal on an incident in Hickman will stimulate thought and discussion on a timely issue.”
Clardy is a native of South Fulton, Tennessee, and a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin. He earned his Ph.D. in historical studies at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. He has taught at Murray State since 2006.
The Jackson Purchase Historical Society initiated the Dr. Lonnie E. Maness Award in 2019 to honor a longtime active member, past president, and frequent contributor to its journal.
Maness was a longtime faculty member at UT Martin, where he mentored many students. He was active in the society and attended and participated in meetings until a few months before his death.
The Maness Award recognizes the outstanding article in the society’s journal each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.