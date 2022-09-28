A planned Paducah City Commission update at Tuesday night’s meeting on the progress of renovating the Robert Cherry Civic Center was derailed after a semi truck crashed into the building earlier that morning.
“We had planned a presentation on moving forward with a Request for Proposals,” City Manager Daron Jordan said. “Kudos to police and fire for addressing it quickly and our public service agencies that responded accordingly.
“With that said, now we have to put the renovations on pause until we can fully discern the total damage.”
Architect Jeff Canter, with Peck Flannery Gream Warren Inc., said, “the next steps” entail waiting for city direction on structural assessments.
“This is obviously not what we had hoped to be reporting on tonight,” Canter said. “I was frustrated at first, given our timetable, but thankful nobody was fatally injured. It could have been worse; contractors could have been on-site or the building fully occupied.”
He called it “a beauty” that feasibility studies had been done from 2019-21, “So, today, we were able to alleviate some of the concerns that the building wasn’t further damaged than it appears, but there’s still a lot of work to do.”
After a public hearing last commission, the city adopted a new real estate and personal property tax levy of 26.5 cents per $100 assessed value — six cents less than last year. Since 2001, the city has lowered its real estate tax levy by 3.5 cents.
“It’s hard to understand and explain how this actually manifests,” Mayor George Bray said. “It’s simply a way for us to take a percentage increase in aggregate taxes but has nothing to do with individual property taxes. There’s some community discussion … but if there’s anyone who’d like further explanation or detail, we would be happy to talk with them.”
The board accepted a $34,577 Federal Emergency Management Agency port security grant — requiring a 25-% match — to fix existing infrastructure, address malfunctioning riverfront cameras and purchase three more for additional coverage.
Total costs are $46,102, with police contributing $11,525. The riverfront has nine cameras, Assistant Chief Anthony Copeland said, with the later goal of converting to wholly cloud-based storage. Some footage is still stored on-site.
The city introduced an ordinance to close an alley west of Cruise Avenue, between North 32nd Street and Marianne Drive, for apartment construction.
City Engineer Rick Murphy said Paducah’s alleys are intentionally designed but add liability if unused.
“If a tree falls, they say, ‘That’s the city’s tree,’ so we have to go out and take care of that,” Murphy said. “We have liability on property we’re not using, so we want to put it back in the hands of the people who can make use of it.”
The Kentucky League of Cities has recognized Paducah as the 2022 KLC City Government of the Year.
Mayor George Bray said Henderson’s mayor recently reached out about that city’s own revitalization efforts, citing Paducah’s success.
“It’s nice to be the model city for somebody else,” he said.
• Market Square Art Park, a pocket park on South Second Street, is closed until further notice. Jordan said an engineering firm will assess tripping hazards.
• The board accepted a $1.2 million Kentucky Infrastructure Authority grant under the Cleaner Water Program. Paducah Water will replace water lines on Jefferson and Broadway Streets, from 17th to 32nd Streets.
• The board approved a $53,890 bid from Circo, a local construction company, for Hotel Metropolitan Purple Room renovations. The city applied for a $50,000 African American Cultural Heritage Foundation in Jan. 2021 and has received $55,000.
• Commissioners approved a Kentucky League of Cities $3,000 grant application, city-matched at 50%, for defensive driver and safety training on a Vector Solutions training site.
• The board approved a fleet maintenance-service agreement between the city Fleet Division and the Hendron Fire Department.
• The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Paducah for its 2021 fiscal year.
