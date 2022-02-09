PFGW Architects presented two potential plans to the Paducah City Commission on Tuesday evening for renovations to the Robert Cherry Civic Center.
Option A would involve renovating the exterior and interior of the building, creating a table and storage space, freshening up the industrial kitchen and leaving an open space that could be used for something like a dance floor. It also includes five office spaces for the Parks and Recreation department.
The estimated cost is about $1.56 million, according to PFGW architect Jeff Canter, but could change depending on the cost of construction materials.
After consulting with groups who hosted events at the civic center before, Canter created Option B. Option B builds on Option A by calling for a 1,240 square foot addition to the back of the building, which would serve as an area for administrative space and open up more of the event space for bigger events.
Option B’s costs estimates are about $1.83 million.
After approval is granted to one of the plans, Canter said PFGW is anticipating the process from start to finish would take about 21 months.
Canter said he created the second plan after consulting with nine different groups who he said hosted multiple events at the civic center. These stakeholders included corporate groups, event planners, caterers, community organizations and a church.
“We wanted to hear from the people that use it,” Canter said.
Amie Clark, parks and recreation director, said her department plans to have some offices at the Cherry Civic Center. Both of PFGW’s plans included office space, which Canter said would be set apart from the event space.
Canter said all of the stakeholders his group spoke with mentioned that the affordability of renting the Cherry Civic Center was an important consideration when renting the space. Stakeholders also mentioned that the building needs updating, is old and antiquated and is hard to make the building look good.
Canter said he created Option B after hearing concerns from stakeholders about the capacity limitations in Option A. With Option B’s addition, 224 people can be seated at rectangular tables, compared to 160 people in Option A. In this instance, there is a 40% increase in seating from Option A to Option B. With no tables, Option B could hold 496 chairs in the event space to Option A’s 328 chairs, a capacity increase of over 50%.
In Option B, due to the proposed addition to the building, there would only be 72 parking spots compared Option A’s 85 spots.
When considering the plans, Mayor George Bray asked for the data that Canter and Clark used when looking for stakeholders to try and determine how many events would be over the proposed capacity in Option A, and whether the capacity increases in Option B would be worth it.
“I wouldn’t want to spend the extra $300,000 for one event a year,” Bray said.
Commissioner Carol Gault asked about how the city would pay for the project. City manager Daron Jordon said two possible ways to fund the project could be either utilizing about $2.4 million remaining in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds or utilizing some remaining bond money to pay for the renovations.
Bray suggested the commission take time to consider the two options and vote on the best plan at a future meeting.
In other city business, the commission approved an ordinance closing parts of Polk Street and Otis Dinning Drive, at the request of Paducah Independent School System, to prepare e for the construction of a new Paducah Head Start facility.
The commission’s next meeting is Feb. 22.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.