A steady buildup of sediment along the Ohio River, in close proximity to Paducah's transient boat dock, is the focus of ongoing efforts by the city to develop plans to alleviate the issue.
Paducah City Engineer Rick Murphy said the city applied for a permit earlier this year for dredging the sediment in a cost-effective manner, but it was denied after Paducah Water raised concern with the state about its raw water intake. The denial means the city is now working on a Request for Quotation, or RFQ.
He believes the buildup likely started in 2015 or 2016, in relation to construction on the transient boat dock project, and it grew over recent years, especially with flooding of the Ohio River.
