Paducah’s Parks and Recreation Department has updated its guidelines for Oak Grove Cemetery and aims for improved maintenance on the grounds, after a hiring freeze last year affected its ability to provide upkeep.
Parks Director Amie Clark said the city’s hiring freeze — which was implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic — impacted its seasonal and part-time hires last year. The department typically brings on staff in the spring and summer to help out with maintenance, but it wasn’t able to do that then.
“One of the plans for this year is to make sure that we have enough staff out there to actually help us with the upkeep, the mowing, the trimming, keeping the headstones clean — that kind of thing,” Clark told The Sun.
“That’s one of the things we’re working toward.”
The department had issues trying to keep up with it in 2020.
“Anytime that you get some rain, you’ve got days and days of growth after that. It was a lot,” Clark said. “There’s a lot of acreage out there to cut and ... having to consider that you can’t just run a mower in straight lines across there.”
As one might expect, there is also a lot of trimming that goes on in an effort to keep areas around the cemetery’s headstones maintained.
“We did bring a contractor in to help us towards the end of the season, but it definitely did get away from us in the spring and summer,” Clark added. “We are starting out strong this year and do not intend at all for that to get behind like it did last year.”
The city remains under a hiring freeze, but if that’s still the case going into spring, Clark said the department will look to get contractors.
According to the city, it’s also provided “clearer” guidelines and expectations for families, such as for permitted decorations at the cemetery. Staff will “audit” the cemetery twice a year, as part of its maintenance schedule. The first sweep is set for March with another sweep planned for the fall.
“Something else that we are looking at is we have a lot of families that pay tribute to their loved ones in different ways,” Clark said, noting those tributes include flowers, crosses and other items to honor loved ones.
The city is asking families to visit burial plots and remove decorative items that aren’t permitted by guidelines, prior to March 15. After that date, and during each sweep, department crews will remove and discard these items.
It’s intended to help secure the safety of staff members and cemetery visitors, as well as prevent damage to maintenance equipment and improve the efficiency in grounds maintenance, according to the city.
“A lot of the items can get broken in just general maintenance and so, we’re trying to clean up what we allow out there and just make sure that we’re working with the families to maintain the cemetery in the best possible way,” Clark said.
The decorative items that aren’t permitted include toys, ornaments, borders, plantings, ground covers (stones, gravel, mulch, etc.), candles, unsecured garden benches and fragile items, such as glass.
However, several types of decoration are approved for burial plots.
They include: fresh or artificial flowers for a cemetery-approved vase that’s permanently mounted on the memorial; flowers in a hanging basket or a hanging solar lantern on a single-hook shepherd’s hook (iron or steel) that is 48-inches in length; and monument benches placed by a monument company and set as the headstone.
“We do have some family plots that have like, trusts for maintenance, and we have had some landscape crews come through and do maintenance on family plots, but that’s without the notification to parks and so they just show up,” she said.
“One of the new rules that we added was that any work that’s going to be done like that on a family plot — they just need to contact us, so that we can make sure we coordinate.”
Families are encouraged to contact the Parks Department at 270-444-8508, if they have questions about cemetery guidelines or approved decorations.
Any families or organizations that want to do maintenance on family plots may call the department’s number to coordinate. The city also provides updated information and guidelines at paducahky.gov/oak-grove-cemetery.
