The city of Paducah’s employment contract for its next city manager, Daron Jordan, is up for approval today, in addition to a consulting agreement with the departing city manager, Jim Arndt.
On June 30, Paris City Manager Daron Jordan was announced by the city of Paducah as Arndt’s replacement. It concluded a search and hiring process by city officials and the city’s consultant, GovHR USA, which included 47 applicants, in-person interviews in Paducah and other steps.
According to the employment contract, Jordan’s starting annual base salary as Paducah city manager will be $152,500. It sets an initial three-year term, which starts on Aug. 1. Under the employment contract, the city will also pay up to $7,500 in relocation expenses for Jordan, and Jordan agrees to establish residence within the city’s corporate boundaries no later than Feb. 1, 2022.
Jordan’s employment contract is listed as a municipal order on today’s meeting agenda for the Paducah City Commission.
City officials will also vote on a municipal order that would approve an agreement with Arndt Municipal Support Inc. for consulting services for $7,844, plus actual out of pocket expenses. It’s for up to 20 hours of service per week during August, according to meeting documents.
Arndt announced in January that he planned to return to Illinois to be closer to family and start a consulting business. In June, the commission extended his contract through July 31. The contract had been set to expire after June.
Paducah Mayor George Bray described the consulting as a transition agreement. He said it’s important for anybody who’s taking over a “big job” to understand the context behind projects, personnel situations and other things worked on in the city, noting that the city has about 300 employees.
“As it turns out, Mr. Arndt’s contract ends exactly on July 31st and Daron’s contract starts on August 1st, so normally, in a transition of leadership like that, you would like to have a week or two,” Bray told The Sun.
“... Mr. Arndt is not leaving under duress or any reason, and so we’re trying to set up a situation where there could be just a little bit of transition so that Daron understands some of the projects that are being worked on, and that sort of thing, because he won’t be here until August 1st. It’s really just for transitional purposes.”
