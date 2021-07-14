The city of Paducah aims to use $4 million of its federal American Rescue Plan Act grant funds on stormwater infrastructure projects, as part of an effort to address some of the community’s existing needs.
“Stormwater is definitely one of the (city) commission’s 12 priorities and a lot of the new commissioners ran on stormwater as a priority,” Mayor George Bray told The Sun.
“In addition, I think everybody knows that we have a major stormwater infrastructure upgrade that is necessary in the long run for Paducah. Whether or not we do it this year, or next year, or five years from now, something is going to have to be done. This is just a start.”
Bray said the city will receive approximately $6.4 million in ARPA funds, and these funds can be designated for stormwater.
“They can’t be designated for everything, but they can be designated for stormwater and, therefore, it was a way for this commission to get started on (several) stormwater projects,” Bray added.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Paducah City Commission approved a municipal order to designate $4 million of an expected $6,439,016 in ARPA funds for stormwater infrastructure projects, as identified by the city in consultation with Strand Associates Inc., according to meeting documents.
Strand Associates also worked on the city’s comprehensive stormwater master plan project. The master plan identified approximately $43 million in flood mitigation projects in different areas, according to the city’s website.
“That first tranche as they call it, or first check, should arrive this week,” City Manager Jim Arndt said, regarding the ARPA funding. “We should have cash in hand for half of that amount this week and a year from now, we’ll get the second tranche, or the second check, if you will.”
He said the city has until 2025 to use the money.
“This right here, we’ll allocate $4 million of the $6.4 million, so there’s still more money to utilize for other qualified projects,” Arndt added.
In the meeting, the commission took other steps related to stormwater.
Commissioners approved a municipal order for acquisition of “permanent public utility and drainage easements” at 701 and 702 Oakcrest Drive.
The easements are in preparation for the Buckner Lane bridge replacement project, City Engineer Rick Murphy said. The project will help improve stormwater drainage in the area, and the city’s plan is to issue bids in early 2022 with the project beginning in spring 2022, officials said.
The commission also approved a municipal order for the $34,500 purchase of property at 2416, 2420 and 2540 Barnett St., and 2364 S. 24th St.
City officials said the property will be used to make an approximately 4-acre stormwater detention area along Cross Creek, to help reduce residential flooding. It’s near the South 24th Street bridge that was replaced last year. The work to create this stormwater detention area is expected to begin early 2022.
Murphy referred to stormwater as an “elephant” and the city is trying to eat it “one bite at a time.” After the commission meeting, he told The Sun that ARPA funds will assist with several things, such as the Buckner Lane bridge replacement, a 14th Street relief sewer project, the 36th and Branch streets area, and the 24th Street stormwater detention area.
In other business:
• The commission approved a municipal order that authorizes the mayor to execute Daron Jordan’s employment agreement to become city manager. His starting annual base salary is $152,500. His first day is Aug. 1.
• The commission approved a municipal order for consulting services with Arndt Municipal Support Inc. for $7,844, plus actual out of pocket expenses. It’s for the month of August, as Arndt’s contract ends July 31.
• Assistant City Engineer Greg Guebert was introduced as a new employee.
• The commission approved municipal orders that transfer property at 2011 Guthrie Ave. to Paducah-McCracken County Habitat for Humanity, and property at 513 N. 14th St. to Midtown Alliance of Neighbors. Each property will be used to build a single-family home.
• The commission introduced an ordinance that will designate Juneteenth National Independence Day (June 19) as a holiday for Paducah city employees. Juneteenth became a federal holiday last month, marking the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established.
