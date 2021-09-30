The planned renovation of Robert Cherry Civic Center took another step forward Tuesday, as the Paducah City Commission authorized the city manager to enter into contract negotiations for work related to the project.
This past summer, city officials shared the future plans for repurposing part of the 9,300-square-foot civic center, 2701 Park Ave., and relocating the Parks & Recreation Department there from its 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive location. The city hopes to start construction on renovations in spring/summer 2022.
As previously reported, Mayor George Bray discussed financial reasons for the decision at a June meeting, citing expensive utility costs for the Parks building and that the civic center has operated at a loss in recent years. The Parks building also needs lots of work, such as roof and window replacements.
The estimated cost opinion for the civic center’s renovations is approximately $1.1 million, according to a presentation from Jeff Canter, an architect with Peck Flannery Gream Warren Inc., who went over preliminary floor plans at a July commission meeting. PFGW did a feasibility study on the project.
The planned renovations include electrical, HVAC, plumbing, windows, doors, signage, landscaping and office space, according to the city. A portion of the civic center will house the Parks department, while other space will continue to be used as a community venue for events, such as receptions and meetings.
“It’s going to be a good project,” City Manager Daron Jordan told The Sun.
“We are sensitive to the history there and the community use of the facility, and so, as part of our design development, we’re going to continue to take that as a primary factor, also with our needs for administrative space.”
The city issued a request for proposals back in August for architectural design and construction administrative services. At Tuesday’s meeting, Jordan said proposals were received from PFGW, of Paducah, and WorK Architecture + Design, of Louisville. They were reviewed by a committee, Jordan said.
“The quote that came in from PFGW was at $66,500 and the committee is recommending that … the negotiation discussion starts with that,” Jordan told officials. He also said the city intends to have a contract at the second meeting in October, where the commission can consider it for approval.
