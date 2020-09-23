The Paducah City Commission approved an ordinance setting its property tax levy for fiscal year 2021 during a brief Tuesday meeting, electing to keep its rate the same as the previous year.
Paducah’s real estate tax levy is set at 26.7 cents per $100 assessed value. Tax bills of less than $900 are due by Nov. 30. Bills in excess of $900 may be split, with the first half due on Nov. 30 and the second on Feb. 28, 2021.
The city’s compensating rate — the rate which would keep the revenue at the same amount as the previous fiscal year — would have been 26.3 cents per $100 assessed value. With the 26.7 cents, the city is taking a rate that is 1.5% more than the compensating rate, meaning that the same tax rate should yield a slightly greater amount of revenue.
Other rates set with this ordinance included the following (listed as per $100 assessed value):
• City of Paducah, real property — 26.7 cents.
• City of Paducah, personal property — 39 cents.
• City of Paducah, motor vehicles and watercraft — 39 cents.
• Paducah Junior College, real property — 1.6 cents.
• Paducah Junior College, personal property — 1.6 cents.
• Paducah Junior College, motor vehicles and watercraft — 3.1 cents.
This makes the total tax levies 28.3 cents per $100 for real property, 40.6 cents per $100 for personal property, zero for inventory and 42.1 cents per $100 for motor vehicles and watercraft.
An ordinance authorizing the city to collect taxes for the Paducah Independent School District was introduced. The district set its rate during a board meeting Monday evening, also electing to preserve its fiscal 2020 rate of 86.4 cents per $100 on real property.
“Since I have been on this board, I have seen the overwhelming support our schools receive from the citizens of Paducah,” board member Janice Howard said in a Tuesday release. “The pandemic has affected all of us. Some in the community have been negatively impacted financially because of the inability to work and run their businesses, through no fault of their own.
“I felt it was important to be supportive of the people who have always supported our schools when considering the tax rate and making the decision to leave the rate unchanged.”
In other commission happenings, an ordinance approving the city’s purchase of property at 2640 S. 24th St. for $8,000 was passed.
After the extant structure is removed and the land is graded, this floodplain property — immediately adjacent to the South 24th Street bridge — will be used by the city to improve the area’s stormwater drainage, storage capability and management.
Additionally, three parcels of land, comprising 8.6 acres, were annexed into the city. These properties are at 1815 Olivet Church Road, 6215 Blandville Road and 5269 Hinkleville Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.