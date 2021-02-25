The Paducah City Commission plans to host two public meetings to gather input from Southside Paducah residents and business owners.
According to the city, the public is invited to attend one of two meetings that are scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. on March 4 and March 11. Both meetings will be at Soirées Events & Catering, 2069 Irvin Cobb Drive.
At a strategic planning retreat this month, the City Commission selected 12 priority items. Neighborhood empowerment with specific attention to Southside Paducah is one of the top 12 focus areas.
“Empowering the Southside neighborhood was put forth by Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson as one of his top priorities,” Mayor George Bray said.
“The board agrees that listening to the citizens and business owners in this section of Paducah is the first step in developing a plan for its growth and beautification. I look forward to hearing from the residents and business owners about what will create and maintain a positive, uplift for this vital area.”
Officials said light refreshments will be available at the meetings. People are asked to wear a facial covering because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
