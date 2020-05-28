The city of Paducah terminated a roughly $4.947 million contract Tuesday with a construction company regarding its Pump Station No. 2 rehabilitation project at North Sixth Street.
During its Tuesday city commission meeting, Paducah officials approved an emergency ordinance to terminate a construction contract with Huffman Construction LLC due to “default and material breach of contract.” The city entered into it in May 2018.
According to city documents, Pump Station No. 2’s project includes replacing discharge pipes, rehabilitating mechanical components of seven pumps and motors not previously repaired, and a sluice gate replacement. It’s not completed and the pump station is at 50% capacity.
City Engineer Rick Murphy estimated that approximately $1.7 million of “effort” has been done for the project, between stored materials, labor and equipment. The city is working to get a new contractor soon.
“This morning, we had a meeting with (the contractor’s) surety company and we will be doing a noncompetitive ... bid to expedite this project along, because the pumps that we need to get built, they have a 36- to 40-week lead time for their manufacturing,” Murphy told The Sun on Wednesday.
He said the earliest window for pump installation is probably July and August 2021, when it’s dry and the river is low.
Murphy explained this is part of a larger, approximately $36 million, floodwall rehabilitation project in progress with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. There’s a 65% federal share and the city is required to do a 35% match through cash funds and in-kind contributions, which the Pump Station No. 2 project is part of. It’s the first station activated when the river stage is 27.5 feet and experiences the most use.
City documents indicate Pump Station No. 2’s project has several funding sources, such as a $1 million Community Development Block Grant, $400,000 grant from Delta Regional Authority and a Kentucky Infrastructure Authority Clean Water Revolving Fund loan, in an amount not to exceed $5.1 million.
“The floodwall is the No. 1 piece of stormwater apparatus that we have, and it’s been a blessing that our forefathers had the wherewithal to complete this project back multiple decades ago,” City Manager Jim Arndt said.
Arndt also called it a “wonderful thing” for the city, saying it’s worth the continued investment to keep the city safe for the next several decades.
