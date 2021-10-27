Paducah officials talked Tuesday about the next steps for the Southside, as Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen presented a quarterly update on the progress made for the city’s top commission priorities.
Southside enhancements are one of the priorities that were adopted by the Paducah City Commission back in March. The other 11 priorities are: 911 radio/tower upgrades and operational funding, minority inclusion, downtown, stormwater, outdoor sports facilities (Bluegrass Downs and Stuart Nelson Park), a remote workers incentive program, communications enhancement, city facilities, developing a plan for the Parks and Recreation building and Fire Station 4, housing, and annexation/planned growth.
“This is actually the first priority update we’ve had since the ‘Rise and Shine’ neighborhood event ended, and so there’s some pretty impressive numbers up there,” Smolen told the commission.
The Southside Rise and Shine neighborhood clean-up event took place over eight weeks this summer in different Southside neighborhoods: Littleville, Walter Jetton, Kolb Park, Uppertown, River Park, Dolly McNutt, Ella Munal and Farley Place. In all, Smolen reported there were 104 volunteers who provided nearly 800 hours of service, and there were 815 city staff hours.
“There was 130 tons of garbage collected,” Smolen added. “Sixty dumpsters were emptied and then we collected over 1,000 tires, which is just incredible.”
As for internal efforts, Smolen said the city had four “visioning sessions,” and narrowed down the 11 themes heard during March’s Southside town hall meetings into five areas of development. The staff is also putting a process in place to identify Southside community steering committee members.
Mayor George Bray noted the Southside project is “huge.”
“It’s a long-term project and the worst thing we could do at this point is to let a lengthy period of time go between what we did with the ‘Rise and Shine’ and to where we get to the next stage, whatever that is,” he said.
Bray added he thinks identifying the steering committee members is really important, in regard to keeping the “momentum” going. Meanwhile, Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson said he’s met with city staff in regard to identifying potential steering committee members.
As officials discussed the matter, Planning Director Nic Hutchison described a “two-prong approach” for the Southside with one part involving economic development and the other part involving neighborhood development.
“We’re developing a long-term plan that will lay out what that process looks like, so we’re going to be working on developing that steering committee to help guide us through that process,” he said.
“We want this to be something that is very grassroots initiative. We don’t want it to be something that the city is coming in to make this big injection and then pull out and be done with it. We want it to be a long-term, sustaining initiative — something that will have longterm impact, where we’ll be developing neighborhood leaders who will have that vested interest in seeing the area continue to improve over time. We’re working on creating that plan.”
Smolen’s presentation and the entire meeting can be viewed online through the city’s YouTube channel, @paducahkygov. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Nov. 9. The city’s commission priorities and detailed progress updates are available online at paducahky.gov/commission-priorities.
In other business:
• Bray presented a proclamation that recognizes November 2021 as National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month.
• The city had a ceremonial check presentation during the meeting, as it’s providing $5,000 toward the Housing Authority of Paducah’s initiative to provide free wireless internet for its residents
• The commission approved a municipal order to accept a $55,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation — African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund on behalf of Paducah’s Hotel Metropolitan. The funds will help with the renovation efforts on the hotel’s “Purple Room.”
• The commission approved a municipal order for a $66,500 (plus reimbursable expenses) agreement with Peck Flannery Gream Warren, of Paducah, for architectural design services on the Robert Cherry Civic Center renovation project.
