For Paducah, future success could look like its past.
At a three-day downtown nuclear conference, the town once known as “Atomic City” is keeping an eye on a growing nuclear industry and looking toward a new purpose for its gaseous diffusion plant.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Periods of rain. Low near 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 1:30 am
For Paducah, future success could look like its past.
At a three-day downtown nuclear conference, the town once known as “Atomic City” is keeping an eye on a growing nuclear industry and looking toward a new purpose for its gaseous diffusion plant.
“I have to give a shoutout to Paducah, because the prospect of new nuclear here is not really new — not for them,” Rebecca Goodman, secretary of the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, said Thursday at the Paducah-McCracken Convention & Expo Center.
“This meeting raises the flag,” Kenya Stump, Energy and Environment Cabinet executive director, said to a large audience. “It’s saying, ‘We’re here. We’re at the table.’ You have to signal you’re open for business.”
Sandra Wilson, president/CEO of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, announced a recent grant application for a reindustrialization study.
She told a crowd how it felt, in 2013, to learn the enrichment plant was closing.
“We’d been preparing for that — as a community — for the future, but we weren’t to the stage where it was reality,” Wilson said. “It brought some uncertainty to our community. A lot of, ‘What’s next?’ ”
Eddie Jones, chairman for the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization, called reindustrialization “a no-brainer for our area.”
Bruce Wilcox, president of Greater Paducah Economic Development, said success looks like green energy: “Accessible, reliable, affordable power.”
“Every day in McCracken County, we have 2,000 goods-and-manufacturing workers leaving to work in other counties,” Wilcox said. “We have the workforce here, the supply chain, and above and beyond that, we have multiple programs where we’ll work with prospective employers.”
Dr. Rodney Andrews, director of the University of Kentucky Center for Applied Energy Research, said success had to reverse commonwealth brain drain.
“Academically, Kentucky is challenged; we don’t have a nuclear engineering program in this state,” Andrews said. “That’s something that, as we look at developing here, we need to look at what investments to make educationally. A nuclear engineering program would be great. Where would students get jobs? If we grow the nuclear industry, we need a workforce, and it needs to be diverse. Paducah is in a good position to fulfill several of those academic roles.”
Cory Hicks, business services director at Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, said, “The biggest barrier is stakeholder effort in our commonwealth.”
“We’re familiar with nuclear energy and the supply chain,” he said. “We have the gaseous diffusion plant, the skilled workforce, we’re familiar with uranium generation for nuclear power plants. We’re skilled at manufacturing … soon, we’re going to be the largest manufacturer of batteries for Ford.”
Many thanked Senator Danny Carroll, listening from a middle row, for filing Senate Joint Resolution 79. The legislation establishes a nuclear energy development working group that meets next week.
Hicks, a member, said the group would “look at barriers for opportunity for nuclear (industry) and how a permanent commission could benefit those things.”
“I invite all of you to join on May 24 when we have our first meeting,” he said. “Moving from words to actions. Words to actions.”
Joel Bradburne, manager of the Department of Energy Portsmouth-Paducah Project Office, gave a history of the gaseous diffusion plant’s land and its WWII roots in TNT manufacturing.
Walls went up for the uranium enrichment plant in 1951. Workforce-readiness, rail proximity, land and power availability. “That’s all still there today,” Bradburne said. “The infrastructure is still there, primed for the future.”
Kentucky lifted a nuclear moratorium in 2017 — a bill Carroll championed and others praised. Everyone also recognized the crickets that followed.
Kentucky has long been coal country, “But we can all look for new ways to do better,” Goodman said. “I think there’s a ton of money out there right now from the federal government.”
“Please, don’t leave a dime on the table,” she said. “If there’s something there for you, go for it. If you need a state partner, we can find you a state partner. If you need a local industrial partner, we’ll find you that partner. That’s what we’re here for.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.