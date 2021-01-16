Paducah’s Planning Department is kicking off a new project to study the Northside neighborhood’s history and architecture as part of an effort to nominate it for the National Register of Historic Places.
The city has scheduled a virtual Zoom meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, which is open to the public, to help gather historic property information for the nomination. Northside residents are encouraged to participate and share information about their properties and the neighborhood.
Senior Planner Josh Sommer said it’s proposed to be Paducah’s largest historic district, adding it would be helpful to property owners. If it’s part of the historic register, property owners could seek to use state and federal tax credits for qualified projects on contributing structures within the district.
The “Northside Residential District” has about 450 buildings, according to the city. It’s generally located between Park Avenue, North 10th Street, Palm Street and North 14th Street.
Several Paducah neighborhoods are already listed on the National Register, including the Downtown Commercial District, Lower Town Neighborhood District and the Jefferson Street-Fountain Avenue District.
“I think it is a great neighborhood to be listed on the National Register, and the reason I say that, is because that has always been a working class neighborhood,” Sommer told The Sun.
“It’s been a place where generations have actually lived there and raised their kids there, things of that nature, so people tend to age in place in that neighborhood. Those generations that have been in the Northside have seen their kids grow up, move around the neighborhood, that sort of thing and it’s more of just that generational feel when you drive through there.”
The study kicks off this month and the city anticipates a summer finish. This initiative is partly funded by $22,500 Certified Local Government grant through the Kentucky Heritage Council, according to the city.
Residents, who have photos and historic information about the neighborhood, are asked to contact Sommer at 270-444-8690 or jsommer@paducahky.gov, so he may include the photos and information in the nomination.
“Please join us for the zoom meeting on Tuesday,” Sommer added, noting that consultant David Taylor and representatives from the heritage council will join.
“We want to hear from anybody, especially residents of the Northside and we’re happy to answer any questions they may have.”
Taylor, a historic preservation consultant with more than 40 years of experience, will assist with the neighborhood’s nomination. He earned a master’s degree from Western Kentucky University and has undertaken an “array” of historic preservation projects, according to a news release.
In Kentucky, Taylor has prepared more than 20 National Register nominations for historic districts and individual buildings. The city also said he’s done a variety of historic architectural studies in rural and urban settings.
“This is a remarkably intact neighborhood,” Taylor said in the news release.
“The building stock ranges from bungalows from the 1920s and earlier to Minimal Traditional, Mid-Century Modern and ranch-style homes. It is a well-cared-for neighborhood that certainly reflects the care that its residents take to preserve its character.”
The virtual Zoom meeting’s link, passcode and identification number is available online at paducahky.gov/northside-residential-district.
