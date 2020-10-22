The city of Paducah has removed 68 abandoned or inoperable vehicles over the past few months, the city announced Wednesday.
Anyone with an abandoned or inoperable vehicle that they do not need can donate it for charitable purposes or contact a local company that would pay for it.
“Getting rid of the car or truck will protect the environment from leaking oil, beautify your neighborhood, and maybe provide some cash in your pocket,” the statement continued. Thank you for taking the time and effort to get rid of a vehicle that may have been just rusting away in the yard.
Information on disposing these vehicles can be found at paducahky.gov/abandoned-or-inopera ble-vehicles.
