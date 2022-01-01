The city of Benton has signed a resolution to use ER Assist Disaster Funding Solutions to help with all FEMA claims.
The company in return will receive 5% of the funding awarded. ER Assist is based in Bentonville, Arkansas, and helps communities affected by disaster to optimize and be compliant with disaster funding.
“When we met with her, she named off some things we had never even thought about that we could file claims for so I think it would be well worth our while to be able to do this,” Mayor Rita Dotson said.
The company charges by the hour, but those fees are also reimbursable by FEMA, so the city will not be out any money. The Marshall County Fiscal Court has also signed an agreement to use the ER Assist Disaster services.
In addition to damage related to buildings and property, FEMA will also reimburse for employee overtime pay and damage to roads and infrastructure. Benton Gas System Manager Todd Riley told the council they are looking at replacing 190 gas meters that are no longer on the properties or are damaged beyond repair.
FEMA is currently reimbursing 100% funding for the first 30 days after the tornado hit on Dec. 10.
