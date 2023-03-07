Paducah Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen gave a 2022 commission priorities report at a Tuesday commission meeting.
The 2022 Commission Priorities Annual Report lists the year’s achievements. The Board has begun planning 2023 priorities and will hold a March 10 retreat.
Some 2022 highlights are below:
911 Radio-Tower Upgrades and Operational Funding:
- Issued the joint 911 request for proposals
- Supported the 911 Joint Committee
- The Tyler 311 app had 739 downloads 1,080 service requests
- Creative and Cultural Council top priority is a large public art project this year
- The Civic Beautification Board will partake in the April Earth Day event, updating Dogwood trail signs and banners with “Welcome to Paducah” signs
- The City and McCracken County entered an interlocal agreement for a joint comprehensive plan
- Six have moved and received the Remote Workers Incentive
- Consensual annexations upon property owner request
Continue Efforts to Improve Operational Efficiencies:
- Technology enhancements
- Elected officials met with leadership team members
- Continued improving the construction development process
- Thirteen new businesses downtown in 2022
- Appointed new Main Street Board members and held a goal-setting retreat
- Received National Main Street accreditation
- Downtown events
- Enhanced the surplus property process
- Planning approved in 2022: 196 multi-family units and 56 residential lots
- The Southside Committee focused on residential grants
