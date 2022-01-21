The city of Paducah has developed a guide to help property owners understand the legal requirements regarding short-term rentals.
It defines a short-term rental as a furnished living space that’s available for short periods of time, ranging from a few days to several weeks.
They are commonly known as vacation rentals and are considered as an alternate to a hotel, according to the city. Under Paducah’s ordinance, a short-term rental doesn’t include the serving or providing of meals by the host to any guest (to distinguish from Bed & Breakfasts).
The requirements, to be compliant with city zoning regulations, include having a business license from the finance department and filing a McCracken County transient room tax form with the county’s finance department.
People also need to know what kind of short-term rental is permitted on their property. If someone already has a short-term rental, they are encouraged to contact the Planning Department to find out what actions are needed, if any.
The city’s informational guide is available online at paducahky.gov. It details the two types of short-term rentals, how to check what zone a property is in, and other requirements. For more information, contact the Paducah Planning Department at 270-444-8690 ext. 2067 or email planninginfo@paducahky.gov.
