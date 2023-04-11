The city of Paducah has chosen to settle a legal matter against Commissioner David Guess.
City Commissioners voted to remove Guess for a controversial text message sent on Nov. 8, 2022. McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Tony Kitchen issued a stay of action for Guess on Feb. 19.
A reconsideration for Judge Kitchen’s decision is pending in federal court.
Mayor George Bray said, in a city news release, “We carefully followed state law in removing David Guess due to misconduct and feel strongly that we were warranted in our actions. A local judge felt otherwise and issued a stay that prevented the removal of Commissioner Guess.
“While we respectfully disagree with the court’s ruling, we will move forward. In doing so, we will continue our focus on achieving the overarching goals of the Board of Commissioners, which includes the aggressive support of a more diverse and inclusive community. In light of Judge Kitchen’s ruling to stay our action, David Guess has been fully reinstated as a commissioner.”
