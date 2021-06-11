McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Tim Kaltenbach heard from attorneys Thursday at a motion hearing for a civil lawsuit filed against the city of Paducah regarding the city’s Tax Increment Finance district.
“The court heard arguments of counsel, for both the city and the plaintiffs, and asked very cogent questions. (He) indicated that he would review everything and get a ruling out at some point in the future,” Attorney David Kelly, of Keuler, Kelly, Hutchins, Blankenship & Sigler LLP, told The Sun after the hearing.
Kelly, who’s representing the city, said the city had filed a motion for summary judgment. There isn’t a set time for the judge’s ruling on the motion.
“The city’s stance is that they enacted a TIF ordinance that is permitted under state law, that they followed all the criteria associated with establishing that ordinance, and that there’s nothing that the plaintiffs can produce or argue that would invalidate the TIF ordinance,” he told The Sun, about the lawsuit.
Kelly also said the plaintiffs’ side is arguing it should be permitted to take depositions of various parties, and that the ordinance doesn’t meet requirements under state law for a TIF program.
In March, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave its final approval to Paducah’s TIF district and authorized up to $21.4 million in tax increment financing. It needs approximately $150 million in capital investment over 20 years to receive the maximum amount authorized.
The TIF district’s goals are to revitalize the downtown area, capture state dollars, reinvest local dollars and assist developers with public infrastructure costs, according to the city. The Paducah TIF district comprises about 315 acres in the downtown and riverfront area.
A key, planned development within the TIF district is the approximately $21 million City Block project with Louisville-based developer Weyland Ventures.
The major project features a boutique hotel, public open space, public parking and mixed-use buildings, on the existing parking lot at Second and Broadway downtown. City officials approved a development agreement with Weyland Ventures in August 2020. It’s expected to break ground this fall.
In early November 2020, a group filed a lawsuit in McCracken Circuit Court that sought to prevent the city from acting upon its TIF ordinance. The ordinance was adopted by the city in April 2019.
The listed plaintiffs were Marshall and Alberta Davis, Mark and Paula Foglesong, Ronnie James, Kelly and Rebecca Ausbrooks, David and Linda Curtis, Beverly McKinley, Tony Veltri, Mike and Cindy Wyatt, Nicki Roof and Concerned Taxpayers of Paducah and McCracken County, KY, LLC.
Thursday’s motion hearing lasted about an hour, and City Manager Jim Arndt and Paducah Main Street Director Katie Axt were also in attendance.
Attorney Luke McCall, of Boehl, Stopher & Graves, LLP, addressed the court on behalf of the plaintiffs. He declined to issue a comment to The Sun about the case.
As for what’s next, Kelly explained what the judge could decide to do.
“He could grant our motion for summary judgment — case over, plaintiffs could appeal,” Kelly told The Sun, after the hearing. “(Or) he could deny our motion for summary judgment and say I’m going to let the plaintiffs take depositions or other discovery.”
