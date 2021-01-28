The city of Paducah is looking for a new director to oversee its Planning Department, following the recent departure of Tammara Tracy.
According to city officials, Tracy resigned last week from her position as Paducah’s director of planning. It was effective Jan. 19.
She officially started work with the city in August 2017, after the city commission approved her hire in July 2017. At that time, Tracy had most recently served in the role of principal planner for Indianapolis’ Department of Metropolitan Development. She declined to publicly comment to The Sun about her resignation.
Paducah Mayor George Bray did not give details, noting that it’s a “personnel matter.” He also said the city wishes her the best in her future endeavors.
“On behalf of the city, I know I can say that we’re very appreciative of all the work that she put in and the contributions that she made while she was here,” he said.
The city posted its planning director position both externally and internally, reported City Manager Jim Arndt. A job posting via paducahky.gov lists a Feb. 28 closing date for the planning director position. It gives an annual salary range of $80,906 to $103,155.
“We’re trying to do a national search, get it out to the planning associations, as well as the international city manager association,” Arndt said. “I’m not sure where we stand on that because it’s still fairly new, and then, we’ll convene a couple different panels for the search process.”
Arndt, who is set to leave the city manager position after his contract ends June 30, explained the different panels would have members from the “development community,” members of the city leadership team and then Arndt, assistant city manager Michelle Smolen and human resources personnel would also meet with candidates.
“We’ll see. We’ll have to see how it plays out,” he added. “We want to make sure we get the public involved to make sure that there’s good buy-in for the candidate.”
The planning director is an important role within the city, as Arndt described the job as helping with the “future planning of the community” and helping to make sure the city is strategic with how it moves forward and grows.
“Right now, it’s going to be pivotal for the new planning director to have some good experience with TIF (tax increment financing), as well as continue to have good experience with neighborhood development, downtown development, and just really, a good handle on annexations too,” he said. “That’s a pivotal role for us, as well.”
Regarding a hiring timeframe, Arndt said he hopes the city will have someone on board around May or June, “fingers crossed.”
