The city of Paducah dedicated $100,000 for its new remote workers incentive program that launched in August, and it’s already received applications from out-of-state residents looking for a change of scenery.
“We started our advertising promotional campaign back in August, so the data that we have is for the period of August 11th to August 31st. Within that time period, we’ve had about 670,000 impressions and 2,500 clicks of people who are actually engaging with those advertisements,” Planning Director Nic Hutchison told The Sun.
The $100,000 budgeted for the program is for incentives and marketing.
“Our strongest markets have been Chicago, Houston and Atlanta. We have received 15 applications and we’ve awarded five of those,” he said.
The other applications were “incomplete,” so the city is working with those people to get the applications completed, Hutchison said.
“I think we’ve had a steady amount interest, and we’re continuing to see applications or inquiries come in, so I think that’s good,” he said. “Our goal is to have (25) remote workers, and I think that we’ll achieve that.”
Hutchison said the five awards were for people from St. Louis, the Atlanta metro area, Nolensville, Tennessee, Ithaca, New York, and Lutz, Florida.
The incomplete applications came from people in different communities, including Chicago, Atlanta and several that didn’t indicate a location. He described the overall 15 applicants’ job industries as higher education, service coordinator, customer service representative, insurance adjusters, banking and communications.
“The reason for the program is to try to attract individuals who are working remotely to the Paducah area and experience the quality of life, and the amenities that Paducah has to offer,” Hutchison said. “The intent is for these individuals to stay here long-term and to continue investing in our community.”
As previously reported, people may be eligible to receive up to $2,500 in reimbursement of relocation expenses, up to $70 a month for 12 months for internet fees, a waiver of the city’s 2% payroll tax for 12 months, and cultural and educational amenities with an approximately $1,150 value.
The total incentive package is valued at nearly $6,500, (when assuming an annual $100,000 salary for the payroll tax waiver), according to the city.
There are several requirements to participate in the program, which include being at least 21 years old, living at least 100 miles outside of city limits at the time of the application and working full-time for a company, where all of its offices are located 100 miles or more outside of city limits.
“The population of the United States has become more mobile, as a result of the pandemic. I mean, this is not just a Paducah phenomenon,” Mayor George Bray told The Sun.
“It’s a phenomenon all over the country, and people are moving around, they’re making decisions. I think Paducah has to throw our hat in the ring — if you will, on raising our community as a possible place for people to relocate because of the quality of life, the culture and the cost of living that we have here. The remote worker incentive program does that.”
Bray further noted the program has helped get the city’s name out there.
“I did a story with the ‘Lexington Herald-Leader.’ I think there’s other people that have made contact with us, so we’ve gotten our name out there,” he added. “I think that’s a good thing. How many people will actually take advantage of this? It’s yet to be determined, but we’re off to a good start.”
For more information, visit the program’s webpage at paducahky.gov.
