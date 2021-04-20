Twelve Paducah City Commission priorities were adopted last month — including minority inclusion and the Southside area — and the city recently released its first quarterly update that details the progress made so far.
“It’s a way for us to share what the city is doing toward accomplishing the priorities of the elected officials,” City Manager Jim Arndt told The Sun.
“It’s really two-fold. One, it’s a way to share information about what we’re doing as far as when it comes to what the elected officials want to accomplish over this next couple of years, and also, it’s a way to hold ourselves accountable.”
All in all, Arndt said he thinks the city hit the ground running.
“We really kind of identified what’s important to the board of commissioners and then the staff has done well aligning themselves to that vision,” he said.
The first quarterly update for 2021 lists priority objectives, expectations and information on what has taken place, or is in the works, for each one.
The priorities are: 911 radio/tower upgrades and operational funding, minority inclusion, downtown, stormwater, Southside enhancements, sports — Bluegrass Downs and Stuart Nelson Park, remote workers incentive program, communications enhancement, city facilities, developing a plan for the Parks & Recreation building and Fire Station No. 4, housing, and annexation.
As an example, the quarterly update for “911 radio/tower upgrades and operational funding” reports there was an initial working group meeting held with city, county and sheriff’s office representatives.
The group is reviewing current 911 services agreement, and Federal Engineering will provide a new quote to update the project’s capital needs and costs, according to the quarterly update. The Paducah Police Department also received a $314,450 grant award for in-car and hand-held radios.
“We’re just trying to freshen up what that estimate looks like, because it’s been several years and costs have changed,” Arndt said, referring to an estimated multi-million cost to update 911 infrastructure. “We’re just trying to get a better handle on what the cost could look like for us moving forward.”
As previously reported, 911 upgrades are among the projects listed as potential uses for some of the city’s approximately $19.7 million in bond proceeds, which were originally intended for the recreation/aquatic center project.
Meanwhile, other information shared in the city’s quarterly update includes different minority inclusion efforts and enhancements for the Southside area.
It’s focusing on “inclusive recruitment processes” by gathering a list of local minority groups for job announcements, posting jobs on national minority professional associations, according to the city.
There have also been several meetings with residents to “establish the structure, purpose and bylaws of the Paducah Diversity Advisory Board.”
Arndt described it as being a new community board, rather than a city board.
“They’re actually still in the process of forming right now,” he said. “That’s a group of community members who are wanting to play an advisory role to the mayor when it comes to diversity and inclusion within the community.”
As for Southside, the quarterly update noted there were two town hall meetings hosted last month at Soirées Events and Catering. Approximately 180 people attended the meetings. The city later created a report with “key themes” from the two meetings and shared its actions for the next steps.
“We’re looking at doing a Southside region clean up event, where we’re focused like ... one week per neighborhood — and really kind of concentrate in each neighborhood as we go throughout the summer,” Arndt said. “That’s still in the planning stages though, so we’re really excited about that.”
The city is also seeking feedback from the community.
Residents can fill out a brief survey about what commission priority means the most to them, and why. They will be entered for a chance to win a $250 gift basket that includes items and local restaurant gift cards. The survey’s completion deadline is 4:30 p.m. April 30.
The city’s entire quarterly update for all 12 commission priorities and survey can be accessed online at paducahky.gov.
