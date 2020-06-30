The city of Paducah has released its schedule for the Fourth of July holiday. It includes:
• City Hall will be closed Friday in observance of the holiday.
• There will be no residential garbage collection Friday. The routes will be collected Monday. The compost facility, 1560 N. Eighth St., will be closed Friday. For questions, call public works at 270-444-8511.
• The first Street Beat Fridays is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Friday at the gazebo, Second and Broadway. Local musicians will be at the gazebo each Friday in July and August. Street Beat Fridays was developed by the parks department to support local musicians and provide musical ambience for people downtown.
• Paducah Homegrown Farmers’ Market, North Second Street, is open each Saturday through Oct. 24 from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. To limit the number of customers at one time, the line to enter the market begins at the parking lot entrance on Second Street. A mid-week market will be held each Tuesday in July and August from 3-7 p.m. at Carson Park.
• The city, along with event sponsor Independence Bank, invites people to enjoy a fireworks celebration that allows for attention to health and safety through social distancing. On Saturday, the community is invited to turn attention toward Paxton Park Golf Course for the show.
The show will focus on the use of high aerial fireworks that will be visible from many parts of the city. Paxton Park will be closed to the public. The show begins 9:15 p.m. with a Sunday rain date, if needed. Parks & Recreation will have accompanying music on WDXR FM-102.5.
