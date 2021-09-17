The Paducah Fire Prevention Division plans to host the 9th Annual Combined Conference for Fire Service, Electrical, and Building Professionals next month, and registration is underway.
The free conference, which is scheduled for Oct. 29-30, is available to anyone in the electrical, plumbing, building, construction, design or firefighting professions, according to the city of Paducah. It will be at the Julian Carroll Convention Center in downtown Paducah. Participation in the classes can provide people with continuing education credits for the state of Kentucky.
The schedule of classes, registration form and instructor biographies are online at paducahky.gov/annual-conference-in formation. The deadline to register is Oct. 22. The conference booklet also includes information about lodging and a hospitality event organized by the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 168, according to a news release.
The city said sponsors allow the conference to be provided at no charge to participants. If anyone is interested in being a sponsor, they can review the various sponsorship levels provided at the city’s webpage.
If you have questions about the conference or would like to be a sponsor, contact Deputy Fire Marshal April Tinsman or call 270-444-8522.
