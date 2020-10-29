October marks National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and with it there comes sobering statistics and tough conversations, but it also brings hope and recognition for people who make it their mission to help others.
People like Merryman Kemp.
That was the case Tuesday, when Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless proclaimed Friday, Oct. 30 to be “Advocacy in Action Day” to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In the process, she also honored Kemp, the founder of Paducah’s Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center. More than 1,000 women, men and children are served every year through its emergency shelter, crisis line, programs and services.
“I do wish that the people who started out with me were around to share some of this with me,” Kemp told The Sun Wednesday.
Several people have contributed to the organization over the years, she added, before naming early board members like Doris Elrod, the late Jack Johnson and the late Thomas Massie.
“There’s just so many people who were so helpful in the beginning and a lot of them have died,” she said. “I am just so lucky to have lived this long. I’ve been fighting this cancer for 13 years. We knew who was going to win in the end 13 years ago, but I sure am giving it a run for its money.”
Looking back, Kemp noted that she never took a penny and it cost her dearly, but she “believed in it” and would do it all over again. She said she’d like to have a couple more lives, so she could work on criminal justice reform, drug addiction education and other issues, plus domestic violence awareness.
“We must pay attention to how we raise our sons and our daughters,” Kemp said. “We must model good behavior in that — in our own homes. We must respect each other and each other’s emotions, each other’s intellect, and we must respect each other’s bodies.”
Perhaps best known for her work with Merryman House, Kemp has been politically active — such as being a delegate for the Democratic National Convention. She’s also been involved in different community groups and causes over the years, including an effort to help keep the Jefferson Street neighborhood residential.
“When your purpose in life is to change the status quo for the better, all the leaders are going to be against you,” she said.
“Every one of them. You have to be persistent and keep going back and keep going back and keep going back and keep educating the public every way you can — letters to the editor, speaking at meetings, going to city commission meetings — being a thorn in their side, actually.”
The mayor’s proclamation — which noted Kentucky’s domestic violence rate is higher than the national average — was read by Harless during Tuesday’s virtual commission meeting. In Kentucky, 45.3% of women have experience sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking victimization, according to the city. Executive Director Mary Foley was present to accept it.
“While it is my job as executive director to shine a light on a very dark issue, it is also my job as the executive director to talk about the hope that is found in the type of work that we do everyday,” Foley said.
“And to say that clients do get better and they do heal and communities do strengthen and we can make a difference. And, Kentucky does not have to lead the nation in those kinds of ways, but instead can lead the nation in the models of how we respond and how we can improve the communities, in which we live.”
Foley additionally praised Kemp and her longtime efforts to help those affected by domestic violence. The organization was founded in 1978 as Women Aware, Inc. and is named for her.
“Merryman Kemp has responded to an issue that was — if it’s hard to respond to in 2020 — I can only imagine how difficult it was able to respond to in the late 70s,” she said.
“And yet, she stood in a gap when there was no one else to stand, and she said ‘yes’ when no one else could, and she opened up her home when no one else would.”
One thing that Kemp often says is “do something,” Foley shared.
“Everybody doesn’t have to do everything, but everybody can do something,” she said.
“And Merryman Kemp, (who) I think has just turned 83 — not only did she show up at the duck race that we had on Saturday, but she showed up at (Monday) night’s board meeting, despite her health struggles and despite the weather and so, she is a believer in doing. She really does put action in play.”
Harless and different city commissioners also shared their appreciation, including Commissioner Gerald Watkins, who described Kemp as a “tenacious, strong, courageous lady.” The entire meeting may be viewed online through the city’s YouTube channel, paducahkygov.
At one point, Harless said she was almost in tears reading the proclamation and then, hearing Foley talk about Kemp and contributions she’s made to the community.
“It’s just unbelievable that someone could be so selfless and to give like she’s given and to not quit,” Harless said.
“I mean, on an issue that’s that big, that was that devastating — that the statistics are still bad — to not quit and to keep pushing. Merryman, I hope you see this and I want to say thank you. I want to say you inspire me and I just want to say that we’re here for you and we’re praying for you and we will always honor you.”
Visit merrymanhouse.org to learn more about its mission and programs.
