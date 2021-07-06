The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the city of Paducah the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
That’s a nod the city has received for the 30th consecutive year.
“A thirty-year span of financial excellence represents a significant accomplishment by Paducah,” said Mayor George Bray, in a news release. “This is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. The Paducah community should feel confident in the city’s financial management.”
The city’s recent award is for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. The report, a voluntary document compiled by the city for review and grading, includes the city’s audit and various financial and statistical reports.
“I want to thank the team of experts in the city of Paducah Finance Department,” said City Manager Jim Arndt. “Each and every day they live the city’s organizational value of fiscal responsibility. I appreciate the work they do for Paducah and their commitment to pursuing this award so that we can share Paducah’s financial story.”
In addition to the financial reports, the City’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report includes an artistic element on the cover.
Since the early 1990s, the city has commissioned Janice Crosno of Paducah to provide a pen and ink drawing of a site unique to the city. Crosno drew the sculpture, Wacinton, located on Park Avenue in Noble Park for the most recent report. Wacinton, which means understanding, is a hand-chiseled sculpture in a red oak.
The sculpture honors the Chickasaw Indians who lived and hunted in this area until the Jackson Purchase in 1818, city officials said.
“The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report provides accurate and meaningful information concerning the city’s financial condition and performance as verified by independent auditors,” said Finance Director Jonathan W. Perkins. “With the increasing complexity of government accounting rules, I am proud the city of Paducah rises to the challenge of implementing such rigorous national standards.”
Perkins said this internationally recognized award is an essential element necessary for Paducah to maintain a strong Standard & Poor’s AA- bond rating.
