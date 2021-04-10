BENTON — The city of Benton has received $12,995 in funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week. The announcement revealed more than $4.3 million to upgrade parks and outdoor recreation spaces across Kentucky.
“Parks and recreation spaces are an important part of every Kentucky community,” Beshear said. “They provide safe spaces for exercise, community-building and leisure, which are all important factors in ensuring Kentuckians are healthy and happy. Ultimately, parks and recreation spaces are a critical piece in building a better Kentucky for every family.”
Benton City Clerk/Treasurer Bethany Cooper said the grant will be used to construct two pavilions with post frames and metal roofs in the playground area at H.H. Lovett Park. The pavilions will be 25-by-40-by-8 feet, built on a concrete slab and will house picnic tables.
No dates for the construction have been set.
“We applied for this grant in April 2020 and are just now hearing back from it,” Cooper said. “We were hoping to have them done so the school can use them on their field trips this year, and it isn’t looking like that will happen.”
The LWCF is a federal program designed to protect important natural areas, help local communities acquire land for outdoor recreation spaces and to develop or renovate public, outdoor recreation spaces such as campgrounds, picnic areas, sports and playing fields, swimming, boating or fishing facilities, trails, natural areas and passive parks.
To receive funding, administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government, selected applicants must undergo federal review and receive approval from the National Park Service.
