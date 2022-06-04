The Kentucky League of Cities presented a 2022 Safety Grant worth $1,500 to the city of Paducah.
Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) Insurance members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the city safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
“I’m grateful for a working relationship with the Kentucky League of Cities,” Mayor George Bray said. “KLC supports cities in many ways, and they have become critical to our success.
“These funds will be used for a system on our solid waste vehicles that will accomplish several goals. First and foremost, the system will increase workplace safety for our employees. It will be vital in increasing routing efficiency for the hundreds of addresses that we visit each day. This will allow the city of Paducah to become more efficient with taxpayer dollars.”
KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance provider. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC Insurance also provides a full range of affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation and other municipal insurance products.
In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development and other resources that serve cities.
