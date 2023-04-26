The city of Paducah provided updates Tuesday on recent issues nearing resolution.
City commissioners ratified a settlement agreement with fellow member David Guess, months after a controversial text sent on Election Day led to Guess’ removal and a legal challenge.
“We’ve gotten more than one open records request to look at our agreement. We don’t have anything to hide; it’s public record,” Mayor George Bray said. “But we thought it best, in open session, to vote on it.”
The vote was unanimous — minus Guess, who briefly stepped off the dais before rejoining.
Bray spoke on the $2 million in roof repairs needed for the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center roof. McCracken County officials had disagreed with shouldering most of those costs with transient room-tax funds.
“The county approved last night at their meeting to contract with an architect,” Bray said. County officials voted on Peck, Flannery, Gream and Warren Architects for the work.
“The city does have some direct responsibility in that project,” he said. The city owns the Showroom Lounge in the building. “We’re in the middle of that and part of the discussion. I think the moral of the story, for me, is that collaboration between the city and county is more important now than it’s ever been. It’s something the city and county will continue to work diligently at as time goes on.”
Past meetings had also concerned an upcoming Pecan Drive subdivision approval for housing development. Nearby residents had disapproved — citing high density, stormwater runoff and loss of wildlife habitat — but had no legal recourse.
“It was out of the commission’s hands because Planning and Zoning had approved it,” Bray said. “That property has been sold to a group of investors who are going to develop it differently from originally proposed. I’m told they’re going to develop fewer homes and leave more of the foliage and homes for wildlife that folks had been concerned about. We welcome that.”
He gave another aphorism: “If the project’s been approved, and there’s nothing you can do about it, you can always do a transaction and make it happen in a different way. That’s what happened in this case.”
Planning Director Nic Hutchison gave a City Block project update. Since the groundbreaking, some 4,300 tons have been removed from the boutique hotel site. Next is underground utility and stormwater work.
“Once all of those subgrade features are completed, we’ll start to see concrete work and asphalt for the new parking lot,” Hutchison said.
Sidewalk and landscaping work would start this summer. The parking lot and public amenities would open to the public by late summer.
Hotel foundation work would begin in June, with landscaping this fall. Construction would finish in fall 2024, and interior work would finish before a spring 2025 grand opening. The second phase, a mixed-use facility on Broadway, would begin next spring.
The city voted to begin recruiting for a diversity specialist position in its human resources department. Jordan said the salary would be comparable to grade 10, starting around $50,000.
“This position would work on our internal efforts when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion,” HR Director Stefanie Wilcox said. Other focuses would be pay equity, recruitment efforts and “developing a more diverse workforce.” The position would also collaborate with the Paducah Human Rights Commission, which the city aims to repopulate by July.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College is also advertising for a diversity director position.
Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson said the position would keep a steady focus, “and help us stay focused, so it doesn’t just become a buzzword.”
The city approved its Section 8 Program’s 2023 annual and administrative plan. Like past year’s, the plan gives local preference to recent victims of domestic violence, full-time students, families displaced by disaster, working families, the disabled and the elderly.
Program Director Lasica McEwen mentioned ongoing developments, like The Dunlapp Project that would add 40 housing units.
“We’re assisting 363 families at this time, right at about $161,000 a month. Not a lot of money, but it is a lot of money when the families we assist need the assistance,” McEwen said.
Kentucky Tourism, Arts & Heritage Secretary Lindy Casebier introduced visiting artist Sandro Tiberi from Fabriano, Italy, another UNESCO Creative City.
Tiberi, a master papermaker, has an exhibit “Fantastic Fibers” at the Yeiser Art Center and gives a program at Maiden Alley Cinema on Friday, 11 a.m.
“I was first here eight years ago. It’s a very beautiful place, and coming here a second time is a happiness for me,” Tiberi said.
“It’s great to be back for the 37th Quilt Week,” Casebier said. “I know you recognize the economic impact this has on Paducah and this region, and it helps Kentucky in our overall tourism goal. I’m proud to report, because of the investment the governor did with $75 million in ARPA funds, that helped keep many of our tourism partners afloat during the pandemic.”
In other business:
• Members adopted a $700,000 agreement with PCC Sports to construct an eight-pickleball court facility in Bob Noble Park.
• The city introduced an ordinance to accept city maintenance for portions of Broadway, Kentucky Avenue and South Water Street.
• The board first-read an ordinance to establish an energy project-assessment district. KRS Sections 65.205 to 65.209 authorizes local Kentucky governments to establish programs for energy and water conservation and efficiency.
• The board authorized requests for bids to construct a dog park at Noble Park. Members chose to place a large dog enclosure near the Anna Baumer building, with a small enclosure across the roadway, closer to the floodwall levee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.