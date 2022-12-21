The city of Paducah has announced its holiday schedule for the Public Works Department.

Dec. 23, 26, and 30, along with Jan. 2, are city holidays. Customers are reminded to place their garbage rollout container at its designated collection point no later than 4 a.m. on the scheduled day of pickup. For questions, contact the Public Works Department at 270-444-8511.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In