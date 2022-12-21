The city of Paducah has announced its holiday schedule for the Public Works Department.
Dec. 23, 26, and 30, along with Jan. 2, are city holidays. Customers are reminded to place their garbage rollout container at its designated collection point no later than 4 a.m. on the scheduled day of pickup. For questions, contact the Public Works Department at 270-444-8511.
Garbage and recycling collection Christmas holidays: There will be NO residential garbage collection on Friday, Dec. 23. Friday’s routes will be collected Thursday, Dec. 22 along with the Thursday routes. The Monday, Dec. 26 recycling will be collected the following day.
Garbage and recycling collection New Year’s holidays: There will be NO residential garbage collection on Friday, Dec. 30. Friday’s routes will be collected Thursday, Dec. 29 along with the Thursday routes. The Monday, Jan. 2 recycling will be collected the following day.
Compost facility and live Christmas tree recycling: To dispose of a live Christmas tree, the city urges residents to recycle by taking the tree to the compost facility located at 1560 North 8th Street during regular business hours. The facility is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. — 3 p.m. It will be closed Dec. 23, 26, and 30 along with January 2. Please remove all lights, garland, and ornaments before taking the tree to the compost facility. Residents also can dispose of trees by calling the Public Works Department to request the tree to be picked up by city crews.
