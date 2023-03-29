Tuesday’s Paducah City Commission meeting began with members addressing several issues that have been recently raised in the community.
At a McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting Monday, Judge-Executive Craig Clymer was critical of the city not paying a portion of roof repairs for the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center. After recent rains and wear-and-tear, the repairs have threatened to drain a county transient room tax fund, according to county officials.
Mayor George Bray said the two-% tax supported capital improvement projects.
“Something suggested was the city should pay back a portion of that roof,” Bray said. “That’s never occurred in the past and has not been the practice. Those funds were established to deal with capital improvements. (To do otherwise) is a change in direction and would not benefit a city-county relationship.”
Bray referenced a recent city-county “conversation on moving forward with an interlocal agreement for a roof … the transient room tax will pay for that roof.”
Full repairs could cost some $2 million, he said. “The city will have some responsibility.” The city solely owns the building’s showroom lounge.
“The roof has leaked for a couple of years; we’re late in getting it repaired,” he said. “Costs have gone up from COVID … we must get on top of capital improvements for an asset important to our community.”
City Manager Daron Jordan said the transient tax, drawn from area visitors, are project monies — not city or county.
The fiscal court discussion also alluded to the city not helping fund county-owned stage assembly for public events. Bray said the city is trying to reduce its liability and potential worker’s compensation claims.
A third, non-county issue concerned the plans for the Terrace Hills subdivision. Residents attended a city meeting two weeks ago to voice stormwater, zoning and environmental complaints.
Bray cushioned his words with sympathy but defended the planning commission’s authority under KRS 100.277.
“If the subdivision meets all regulations and adopted codes and policies, and addresses stormwater issues, then planning is obligated to approve the plan unless some unsubstantiated finding,” he said. “The planning commission is the city’s agent in these matters, as prescribed by statute.
“Planning advertised and held a public hearing. The developer has performed everything they’ve been asked at this point. People think a project like this comes to the commission for some approval or disapproval if people don’t like it. That is not the process. I want to make that as clear as I can.”
Jordan said the city could do more to educate the public, mentioning the official website as a tool: “They can see how all the parts and pieces come together, and where opportunities lie for public engagement.”
Mayor Pro Tem Sandra Wilson backed the message. Commissioner Robert “Buz” Smith called the drama an unexpected downside to new developments.
Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson bluntly clarified the stance.
“So, the bad news is folks out there are just going to have to deal with it, right? There’s no other recourse; it’s done,” Henderson said. “We followed all the rules and regulations. Even if residents came and expressed concerns, nothing’s going to change? That’s what I’m hearing?”
“That’s correct,” Bray said, after a pause.
In other business, commissioners accepted a $1.5 million Midstates Construction bid for Robert Cherry Civic Center renovation. In Sept. 2022, a semi crashed into the building, complicating work already underway.
Architect Jeff Canter, with Peck Flannery Gream Warren, Inc., said work could finish by mid-December. A $2.12 million total includes $264,600 in repairs.
Canter also gave a presentation on the sports complex and gave an early-2025 opening date.
Members approved relocating the sports complex’s dog park at Stuart Nelson to Bob Noble Park, near the Anna Baumer building.
Compared to other options, it’s secluded from Lake Montgomery and its waterfowl.
- Members amended the budget to accommodate an annual $200,000 Community Development Block Grant for the Four Rivers Recovery Center.
- Members approved a resurfacing program contact with Jim Smith Contracting, LLC for the 2023-24 Street Resurfacing Program.
- Commissioners approved $156,870 for fleet trust vehicles.
- Members introduced agreements with the Professional Fire Fighters of Paducah, Local 168, and the Paducah Police Department Bargaining Unit. Some items concerned wage rates and vacation accrual policies.
- Commissioners adopted an ordinance to increase monthly City Police education incentives: $75 for associate’s, $112 for bachelor’s and $150 for master’s. There are 14 officers with associate’s degrees, 36 with a bachelor’s and five with a master’s.
The board passed its 2023 commission priorities after an early-March workshop:
- Bike lanes and trails
- City facilities
- Community growth
- Downtown
- Housing
- Minority inclusion
- Neighborhoods
- Quality of life
- Revenue equity
- Southside neighborhood revitalization
The commission also identified five “continuous improvement” items: stormwater improvement, the sports complex, 911 radio upgrades, governance and revenue, and historical and cultural resource protection.
