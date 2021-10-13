The tax bills for property owners within Paducah city limits will be arriving around Nov. 1, according to the city.
At its Sept. 28 meeting, the Paducah City Commission approved an ordinance that set real estate and personal property tax rates for fiscal year 2022.
The city’s real estate tax levy is 27.1 cents per $100 assessed value (a slight increase from last year’s rate of 26.7 cents), according to the city. On a home assessed at $100,000, the rate is a $4 increase on the property tax bill. Property owners can learn more information at paducahky.gov/property-tax. The webpage provides a link for how people can calculate their property tax. They need to know their property’s assessed value and school district.
Officials noted that city government does not set city or county school tax rates. The city also added that property owners will receive a separate bill from the McCracken County sheriff for county government and other agencies.
Regarding payment options, the city accepts credit and debit cards at City Hall, in addition to cash and/or check. This service for in-person and over-the-phone payments provides a convenient way to pay for many of Paducah’s fees and charges, according to a news release.
Officials said services payable by credit or debit card include business licenses, property tax bills, building permits, fines and liens. A 2.95% service charge will apply on credit and debit card payments. Payment types include American Express, Discover, MasterCard and Visa. The city does not charge or retain this service charge, and there is also a $2 minimum per transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.