The city of Paducah plans to send out 22 checks of $2,000 apiece next Friday in the third round of its Small Business Relief Fund effort.
Half of the $44,000 distribution comes from the city and half from the Community Foundation of West Kentucky to help local small businesses cope with the impact of COVID-19.
“It (grant program) has been very successful,” said Jim Arndt, city manager. “It’s been great having support from the community which helps us stretch the money further.”
The city provided $150,000 for the first round of applicants for the program in which 75 businesses received a $2,000 check. The funds must be used for expenses limited to rent, mortgage, payroll and utilities.
The city also committed to match community donations up to $100,000 for additional rounds of funding. In the second round of funding May 15, 50 eligible businesses received grants.
Tony Watkins, the foundation’s CEO, agrees the dollar-for-dollar matching program is a win-win for the business community.
“We see our role as being kind of a facilitator,” he said.
“There’s always going to be businesses, new startups, minority-owned businesses, businesses owned by women, that need assistance like that.”
Watkins said the Community Foundation plans to have its grant writer search for additional grant funds to be used to help businesses.
“We’ll be doing some researching to find out what type of money is out there,” he said.
“Not only grants but maybe some low-interest loans. That’s what we’re looking for down the road.”
Erin Hendley, owner of F.A.C.E. Makeup Artistry in Paducah, was one of 50 grant recipients in the second round of the program.
“It definitely helped my business out,” Hendley said.
“The key word is ‘relief.’ It gave me a little sigh of relief to be able to have that bridge over into the next phase of reopening business. It was just a cushion for all those guaranteed expenses that weren’t going to go away even if businesses had to close, as mine did.”
In her business, Hendley deals with special occasions such as weddings and larger events, which were particularly hit by the coronavirus crisis in an attempt to prevent community spread of the disease.
“I won’t really know the total amount of damage until 2021 around this time,” she said.
