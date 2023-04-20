Paducah's Parks & Recreation Department is planning to hold an Arbor Day Celebration April 28 at the Noble Park Amphitheatre.

The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. and feature free activities including a tree identification walk, a coloring contest, arts and crafts, and a tree hugging contest. The Arbor Day Celebration also honors Paducah’s 31st consecutive year being named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In