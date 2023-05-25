City of Paducah leaders heard more Tuesday on long-term work to jumpstart Southside.
Three funding incentives — products of the city planning team and Southside Steering Committee — could help homeowners and small business owners with repair and rehab projects.
During a commission meeting, Business Development Specialist Melanie Reason outlined two housing programs for Walter Jetton and part of Uppertown. The focused area at first, she said, meant the Jetton Symphony Project, or Dunlap Project, could serve as an anchor.
A 50-50 microgrant program would aid homeowners with repairing or upgrading windows, porches, driveways, siding, gutters or similar features. Projects would range $500 to $5,000.
Projects in code violation don’t qualify, Reason said, “What we would like to do is work with fire prevention to find folks that would need this grant who would be good candidates and find them before they’re in an active code violation situation.”
The city would reimburse owners who applied with photos and details. Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson asked about owners lacking starter funds.
“How does grandma benefit from this? Because she doesn’t have any money,” Henderson said at the meeting. “Obviously, some of what you’ve seen out there is because people, over the years, haven’t been able to afford to fix up or do anything.”
Reason said fire prevention would help locate viable candidates.
“We did a drive-through through this area and drove every street and looked at every house in this neighborhood,” Reason said, adding why the barrier entry was $500: “There was a home with a rock through the picture window. That’s a $500 project.”
“We want to get with grandma and help her repair her picture window,” she said. “If she can’t afford the match, and she’s not a good candidate for reimbursement, there’s another home-repair program; we have a community organization that does that. We could work with her on getting her into that.”
Michael Muscarella, Southside Steering Committee member and Baptist Health Paducah executive director of ambulatory services, said they hoped to see about 11 homes in the Jetton area rehabbed or improved soon.
“Or a new home built,” Muscarella said. “I don’t know the timeline … but we want to help our residents in the Southside build the generational wealth that comes from home ownership.”
He added, “Housing is healthcare.”
“We’re springboarding off the Jetton area because that (Jetton Symphony Project) is going to be be very successful, and by working on the homes there directly, it continues to make the neighborhood better and riding the waves of momentum,” he said. “Then, we can continue moving out into the area of Southside.”
A second, larger incentive, not 50-50, is for new construction and home rehab. The program starts at $50,000.
“So, that’s a kitchen and two bathrooms, maybe,” Reason said. “We’re looking at larger projects that will really make an impact. The idea for this one is to leverage private investment in this neighborhood. What that looks like is getting people to build and rehab.”
City funds would max at $27,000 as forgivable, zero-interest, five-year loans. Reason said this could “encourage long-term residency, so people don’t buy into the neighborhood, flip a house and move. We want to see stable neighborhoods with families.”
Mayor George Bray said, at one point, “I think the key is to get people talking.”
“It’s to get people here to talk with us, calling and wanting information, because we want to help and incentivize them to make repairs,” Bray said. “I know some people say, ‘The program should be bigger, you should have more money,’ but we have to stick our toe in the water. The Southside project is huge, (and) it’s a huge area of our city. It makes sense to start in Walter Jetton; we’ve got that anchor with building the school. It makes sense to see if it can spread from there.”
Commissioner Buz Smith recalled the Kendig Keast Collaborative a month ago — an interlocal meeting with consultants to draft a 2045 plan — that revealed most Paducah homes were on the older side.
“We have a definite need for housing stock, whether high-end and, of course, low-end and sustainable homes,” Smith said. “We just have to figure out a way to get some of that going, because relatively, very little new homes are being built, and people really need that.”
Mayor Pro Tem Sandra Wilson and others still recognized an expanded need. “I still feel like in Lower Town, Jefferson Street … there’s still some other houses that could be renovated,” Wilson said, adding future incentives could exist to aid developers in tandem.
A small business grant program would help small Southside businesses with 50-or-less workers receive 50-50 matching grants for roof-stabilization and facade improvements.
Reason said the goal is stabilizing Southside commercial buildings.
The roof grant would fund full and partial roofs. “Facade grants will fund repairs, replacements and upgrades to building exteriors,” she said. “Those are things like tuckpointing bricks, updating, siding — could be lighting, could be additional signage and could be screening.”
Reason said, from interest already heard, she worried demand might exceed resources.
The commission meeting also introduced the Fiscal Year 2024 budget. Funding concerns were fresh for all, but Bray felt open to more funding if the pilot saw a successful first year.
“The program might not survive exactly as we’ve prescribed it starting out. Maybe it will,” Bray said. “But one of the best things that would happen, I think, is for us to be over-prescribed, then figure out what to do about that, because the goal is to make an impact.”
Reason called all three incentives “phase one.”
“We hope to put these out … and adjust as we need to,” she said.
City Planning Director Nic Hutchison thanked Southside Committee members. Among them, members Mike Muscarella and Jay Staples attended the meeting.
He thanked city planning team members, naming planner Palmer Stroup and executive assistant Nancy Upchurch.
“They put in a lot of time and effort to make sure these incentives met the needs of the Southside community and will make a big impact for the project.”
In June, the city will introduce an ordinance for the pilot program. Applications would begin after a second reading.
