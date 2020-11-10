The city of Paducah has several events planned Wednesday in recognition of Veterans Day.
A Veterans Day sunrise reveille will begin at 6 a.m. at the corner of Broadway and Water Street. Reveille will be played at 6:30 a.m. along with the raising of the flag by members of the U.S. Coast Guard. Broadway will be closed to traffic from the last entrance to the gazebo parking lot toward the floodwall opening for the event.
Participants are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.
“I love this holiday. It’s a powerful way for recognizing our active and former members of the military,” said City Manger Jim Arndt, a U.S. Army veteran. “I urge everyone to take some time on Veterans Day to thank veterans for their service.”
The annual Veterans Day parade will not be held this year, in an effort to keep area veterans safe and healthy.
The city is partnering with WPSD Local 6 to honor the winners of the Distinguished Veteran and Patriot awards. During WPSD’s Midday newscast on November 11, WPSD will be honoring the award winners and showcasing the winners of the Veterans Day Essay & Poster Contest, a contest for students in kindergarten through 12th grade hosted by the Parks & Recreation Department and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Also Wednesday, Paducah Quilt Murals Inc. will be unveiling the second panel of the Quilt City USA mural series. The quilt “…and Our Flag was Still There!” created by Melinda Bula from El Dorado Hills, California and painted by Stefanie Graves, Cowango Studios in Paducah, will be unveiled at 11 a.m. at the floodwall adjacent to the Schroeder Expo Center and Julian Carroll Convention Center at 415 Park Street.
For social distancing, interested onlookers are encouraged to view the unveiling from their vehicles in the parking lot facing the murals. The mural will be available for public viewing at any time after the official unveiling.
The McCracken County Public Library will hold a virtual Veterans Day event at 7 p.m., led by Col. Fred Johnson (U.S. Army Retired). Johnson is the author of Five Wars: A Soldier’s Journey to Peace. Johnson, an inspired storyteller, is the 2019 Male Kentucky Veteran of the Year.
He is a retired Infantry Colonel and Bronze Star for Valor recipient who served 29 years in the U.S. Army to include deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, and Bosnia. For more information about the Library’s event, contact Adult Programming Coordinator Bobbie Wrinkle at bwrinkle@mclib.net.
