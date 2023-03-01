Commissioners passed a resolution opposing Senate and House Bills 50 requiring partisan elections for local offices.
Of 415 Commonwealth cities, only six conduct local city partisan elections.
“There’s a bill in the House and Senate that would make local elections, like ours, get passed partisan, meaning we’d be involved in the Democrat-Republican discussion out there,” Bray said. “Our elections, with our form of city government, are non-partisan … I personally believe we’re a lot better off in a non-partisan environment — focusing on city issues as city issues — without other discussions getting in our way.”
Commissioner Robert “Buz” Smith said, “A lot of partisan politics is dysfunctional … Party politics don’t have a lot to do with trash being picked up and sidewalks put in.”
Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson called it a distraction.
Commissioner David Guess said, “I think 90% of what we do — it doesn’t matter what party we’re affiliated with.”
City Finance Director Jonathan Perkins also provided a review of the first half of fiscal year 2023.
“We’re in a good place for the first six months,” Perkins said. “Revenues are close to where we hoped they’d be, and expenditures were overall less or close to expected.”
The city had a $21.1 million general fund with $9.1 million in payroll tax revenue.
“The biggest change was that category, where we increased from last year to this year by $723,000,” Perkins said. “That’s a solid increase, just shy of nine%. Last year we were still in COVID, which may account for such a large swing.”
Expenditures went up some seven% at $20.3 million. The Police Department saw a $495,000 increase for $6.1 million. The Fire Department saw $291,000 more at some $5.1 million.
“The greatest change as a percentage was the technology department, which was 25% up,” he said.
Members adopted an ordinance for a joint-comprehensive 2045 plan with McCracken County. The planning document cost is $150,000 split 50-50 city-county.
At the first reading, Planning Director Nic Hutchison said the plan would address “future land use, zoning regulation, transportation — anything else the commission sees as a priority.”
Members approved relocating the Stuart Nelson dog park but not the location. In January, the commission had questioned the park in close proximity to the upcoming sports complex. The existing site has some 95,000 square feet allocated.
On Tuesday, architect Jeff Canter weighed the pros and cons of four different Bob Noble Park sites for relocation. A 40-minute discussion ensued.
Smith worried about Noble Park traffic mixed with dogs running amok and asked of other possible sites. Guess questioned the noise factor for dogless visitors.
Bray said, “I’d rather take a little more time to make the right decision.” He anticipated increased traffic with the sports complex. “I’m not against Noble Park, I just want to make sure there’s not something else out there.”
“I think we should leave it, we’ve been talking about it,” said member Sandra Wilson. “We had plenty of time where we could change the location but haven’t.”
Members discussed the Energy Project Assessment Districts program, which lets commercial property owners repay private loans for energy efficient, renewable energy and water conservation measures through a voluntary assessment akin to property taxes.
Bray wondered if the program had benefited other communities. “I’d like to get some feedback.”
Jordan said a project to install eight pickleball courts in Noble Park is some $200,000 over-budget. Members discussed rebidding, which could delay the project by a month.
“Way beyond what we anticipated. When you consider lighting and electrical, it was close to $800,000,” Jordan said. “We’d anticipated somewhere in the neighborhood of $50,000 to $75,000 per court.”
Mike Rogers, president of the West Kentucky Pickleball Club, said 200 adults from six other states traveled for a local tournament last week. “I think it’s going to bring a lot to the city,” he said.
The city recognized two Paducah Public Works employees, Jared Griffin and Steven Cheswick, for reporting an animal cruelty incident on Jefferson Street.
In late January, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said the two men called after observing Latavious Frazier, 21, choking and kicking a dog. Frazier was arrested and booked in county jail.
“They took it upon themselves to act appropriately and reported it,” City Manager Daron Jordan said. “Sadly, the animal wasn’t able to be saved, but it does underscore the expectations we have of our team members that they go above and beyond.”
The commission outlined its 2023 priorities during a Friday workshop:
- 911
- Beautification
- Community growth
- Operational efficiencies
- Downtown
- Housing
- Minority inclusion
- Protecting key historical and cultural resources
In other business:
- The bids for emergency 911 equipment are due today.
- Members introduced an ordinance to annex 3.71 acres at 2631 Holt Road by the owner’s request. The Planning Commission would then assign a proposed B-3 General Business rezoning.
- The city introduced a 10-year, non-exclusive telecommunications franchise agreement with the Louisville-based OpenFiber Kentucky Company, LLC, also known as Accelecom.
