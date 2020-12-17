The Paducah City Commission approved a 20-year forgivable loan up to $900,000 to Sprocket Inc. on Tuesday, seeing the move as an important investment in economic development.
The funds will be used to help build out more than 8,000 square feet at the Coke Plant in Midtown, where Sprocket, a nonprofit, currently operates in a smaller space.
An ordinance transferring the $900,000 from the city’s debt service undesignated fund balance to the general fund was approved by a vote of 4-1, with Mayor Brandi Harless and commissioners Sandra Wilson, Brenda McElroy and Gerald Watkins in favor and member Richard Abraham voting no.
Sprocket has partnered with Cape Girardeau, Missouri-based company Codefi — a co-working space and start-up incubator — on launching and developing programs intended to grow the digital economy, which includes training workers and development of technology-based, start-up businesses.
The partnership was formally launched in August in an event held in the McCracken County Public Library garden, supported by the city, county and the library.
Supporters of the ordinance pointed to Codefi’s success with a similar program in Cape Girardeau, and the expectation the jobs created would be high-paying ones with benefits, the type likely to attract new people and businesses to Paducah.
Abraham objected to the total amount of the forgivable loan, not the company or the project in general. He suggested the city provide a smaller amount, $140,000, which when added to the $280,000 committed from the county and library combined for the space buildout, would total $420,000.
“That’s a nice sum of money to show that we are supporting them, but we’ve got other things on the table as a municipal that we have to take care of,” he said. “I think most responsible folks would understand that and wouldn’t take that as a snub to the great work they’re doing.”
Wilson said now is the time to make this kind of economic investment. “We have to do what we can to be bringing people here and to be bringing jobs. These are the types of activities and jobs that people are looking for in communities where they want to go.
“We’ve seen what happened in Cape Girardeau. It’s a proven model that’s worked there.”
She pointed out that the money to be used came from the sale of the Genova facility, which was unexpected, “and now that we have this, it’s a way to put it back into our community in a really good way that will help us in the future to create jobs.”
Harless pointed out that the project agreement has milestones included in it regarding job creation, and if the job creation requirements aren’t met, then that part of the loan would not be forgiven and that money would have to be returned to the city.
According to the mayor, the high-paying jobs the project is expected to attract will also increase the city’s payroll tax revenue, which has been impacted by COVID-19.
“It just might not be happening next year, but it’s an investment in the future,” she said.
In its last meeting of the year, and the last one for Harless, Abraham, McElroy and Watkins, the commission unanimously approved a resolution that the incoming commission consider relief options for local business owners regarding alcohol licensing renewal fees.
“This is a time our restaurants are really hurting, as they were forced to shut down probably during their best two weeks of the year,” McElroy said.
“There’s not a lot this commission can do at this point, but we should encourage them to think about at least delaying the licenses that are due at the end of January. If they could have until March (to renew) that would at least let everyone see what is going to happen.
“We don’t even know what things are going to look like when we get beyond these holidays,” she said.
“I think the desire of this commission is to say to the next one, please don’t forget these people who have served our community so well. We all enjoy eating out in Paducah. It’s a great attraction to our area and they have been hit very, very hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.