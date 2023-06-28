The city of Paducah Board of Commissioners passed a proposed budget Tuesday for the new dog parks at Bob Noble Park, adjacent to the Anna Baumer building.
Per a sports complex project interlocal agreement, the city and McCracken County must approve the budget that contains a pre-construction estimate of $278,424, funded by the sports complex project. Additional amenities would include road improvements, water fountains and paved parking areas.
The city will issue a request for proposals.
Commissioners authorized Peck Flannery Gream Warren, Inc. to release a request for proposals for a demolition project — at an exterior building and interior parts of the former Bluegrass Downs grandstand — that would aid the sports complex design process.
The board approved an application for a U.S. Department of Transportation grant called Safe Streets and Roads for All.
The city, partnering with the transportation cabinet and Paducah Public Schools, has proposed redesigning the intersection at Buckner Lane-Broadway Street and Lone Oak Road-Labelle Avenue, as well as making traffic-flow improvements to 32nd Street and Buckner Lane.
Grants Administrator Hope Reasons said $6.7 million of the $8.4-million project is being requested in federal funds.
She said the project is to “improve the safety for everyone using that area, all the way to Clark (Elementary) School (and) back out to Lone Oak Roads to Paducah Middle School.”
“We have so many children that walk from PMS to Clark to ride home (or) walk and ride their bikes to surrounding neighborhoods,” Reasons said. “The overall goal is to make it a complete street to make it inclusive for everyone.”
City Engineer Rick Murphy called it an “overall public safety matter.”
“It’s just an area of congestion and some bad geometry that’s been there for years,” Murphy said. “We’re trying to make some strides forward. The state’s match is $1.1 million, our match is $500,000 on our portion — on $8.4 million, we’ve got $500,000 in the deal.”
City Manager Daron Jordan said PPS helped the city save costs in paying for land acquisition to do the work.
Some community members in past commission meetings have expressed concerns about a perceived “charm” they felt the Coke Plant intersection possessed.
“We wanted to make sure we kept that in mind,” Mayor George Bray said, while underlining the importance of safety in tandem.
The city declared the sale of a surplus property at 1240 and 1242 N. 12th St.
City Planner Nic Hutchison said the city had owned the land “for quite some time.”
“An individual applied and submitted a bid for $1 to build a new single-family home on this site,” Hutchison said, adding it allotted more affordable housing options. Most know the type of home as a doublewide, though some refer to it as a “manufactured home.”
John Hodges, executive director of the city-county Joint Sewer Agency, gave an update on existing projects.
“The long-term control plan approved in 2016 identified $100 million worth of projects; we’ve got $80 million more to go,” Hodges said, not counting elective work. He spoke somewhat on the high debt load for sewer agencies. “You think everyone’s flush with money with the infrastructure bills that came out. Honestly, those bills just gave the (Kentucky Infrastructure Authority) what they had 10 or 15 years ago.”
The JSA is some $30 million in debt and will reach some $70 million in the 2030’s. “The big challenge in Paducah — we have low rates and that’s great, but your bond rating — your revenue to your debt load — is significantly off-balance, and that hurts us. So, our bond rating could be reduced because our revenue is too low.”
Members introduced an ordinance to let patrons carry alcoholic beverages — in Entertainment Destination Center-branded cups — into permitting businesses. House Bill 237, signed in March, allows such containers in EDC-zone stores, regardless of alcohol licensure or not.
City Clerk Lindsey Parish likened it to a sip-and-shop.
“Local businesses don’t have to participate or allow it, but if they want to, they can receive written city permission for those cups to come in,” Parish said, adding Main Street had created window decals to identify such stores. HB 237 goes into effect July 1.
The city adopted four ordinances read last meeting.
One amends the fiscal year 2023 budget to set $650,000 from an investment reserve for city facilities improvements.
Another furthers an homeowners’ incentives program to help revitalize the Southside area, starting in the Walter Jetton neighborhood.
Bray, at a past meeting, had expressed his support for what he called a pilot program, saying he was open to discussing future funding if the efforts saw success.
“I’ll just go on record as saying that I hope you run out of money quickly and come back to the till,” Bray said. “That’ll mean we’ve struck something.”
