The city approved a contract Tuesday night for legal representation at next Tuesday’s public hearing related to the recent misconduct charge against Commissioner David Guess and his potential removal.
Vaughn Petitt Legal Group, PLLC, based in Peewee Valley near Louisville, will represent the city in the matter.
Members also introduced an ordinance to amend Section 2-145, expanding public comment beyond agenda items — if civil. Tuesday’s meeting was held at West Kentucky Community and Technical College, in the Crounse Hall, to encourage public participation.
Stipulations would occur, like requiring a group representative to speak if several wished to address the same topic. The three-minute limit could also remain.
“This is a change,” Mayor George Bray said. “We did a lot of soul-searching — in government, you’ll get people that agree or disagree, and discussions can be elongated. We decided as long as we can be fair, control the number of people speaking and ensure respect, we could allow it. That’s where we landed.”
Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson called it “the right thing to do. We just hope and pray the comments will adhere and respect the civility that should go along with this.”
“Generally, it’s a great idea. It just takes control,” said commissioner Buz Smith, during his first commission meeting since being elected in November.
Smith, who previously served six terms ending in 2008, two as Mayor Pro Tem, told the audience, “I’m glad to be back.”
Public commenter Randall Knight praised “anything that encourages and engenders dialogue, debate, discussion … I’m all for it.”
“Things do come up that aren’t necessarily on the printed agenda. I can only issue one caution (in entertaining) dialogue with individuals on crusades or one-trick ponies,” he said, adding ...“there does need to be a limit because of people like me.”
Bray laughed and said Knight was well under the three-minute mark. “I don’t want to disrespect people; I want to give everyone their say,” he replied. “It puts a bit of pressure on me to figure out when that right time is, but we’ll work through it, and we’re looking forward to that in 2023.”
Commissioners adopted an ordinance to accommodate a $1 million Community Block Development Grant in the budget. The funding will aid the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center in constructing a new, 7,000-square-foot facility at 1600 Kentucky Avenue.
The city also introduced lengthening initial firefighter training to no more than 32 weeks, previously 20 weeks.
Fire Chief Steve Kyle called it administrative clean-up “to get them to a standard where they’re working and we need them, while also allowing additional requirements.”
Bray awarded local Eagle Scout Matthew King, a McCracken County High School sophomore, with a Junior Duke of Paducah award. Matthew is the third in his family, including his brothers, Josh and Nathan King, to receive both titles.
Bray said the distinction was born roughly a year ago to recognize community youth for civic accomplishment.
In other business, the city reappointed member Sandra Wilson as Mayor Pro Tem and adopted a telecommunications franchise agreement with Quad State Internet, LLC.
City Manager Daron Jordan said city services will be closed Monday to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
