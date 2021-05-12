The Paducah City Commission had a budget workshop on Tuesday, where officials heard an overview on the city’s proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget, which includes funding for Southside “enhancements.”
“Basically, we’re wrapping it up,” City Manager Jim Arndt told The Sun, on the budget process. “Of course, we begin in January. It’s a long process and then the budget workshop is set for (Tuesday) and then after this, we’ll make the final tweaks to it, based upon the feedback from the elected officials, and then we will bring it forward as an introduction in June.”
Arndt said he anticipates the ordinance for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget to be introduced at the June 8 city commission meeting, with it up for a second reading and approval on June 22. The next fiscal year begins on July 1.
The proposed General Fund budget for Fiscal Year 2022 is $40,383,175. It’s the city’s main operating fund, and it marks an increase from the revised Fiscal Year 2021 budget of $35,976,536, according to city documents.
The Investment Fund budget is proposed to be $5,285,000. It’s used for certain expenditures, such as neighborhood redevelopment, economic development, infrastructure related projects and property tax relief.
Meanwhile, the proposed General Fund budget marks a 7.2% increase from Fiscal Year 2020 (before COVID-19). The increase is primarily because of pension contributions and employee payroll, officials said.
“The state was able to absorb those increases last year,” Arndt said on the pension increases. “This year, that’s not the case, so that’s a straight hit to the general fund, and then on top of that, we have other personnel expenses and increases. We had a lot of frozen positions last year that we intend to thaw this year, so that’s really kind of the nuts and bolts of it.”
The budget workshop Tuesday lasted more than an hour and featured information on the General Fund, proposed funding amounts for city commission priorities, budget adjustments, personnel actions, funding amounts for outside agencies, Grant-in-Aid funding, and a list of capital projects and programs. Commissioners have also taken part in budget meetings, and could ask questions on Tuesday for more details.
Overall, among the highlights, the proposed budget includes $3.6 million in annual debt requirements and $200,000 to be divided for Grant-in-Aid applicants. It includes a 10% reserve for the General Fund and 2.5% cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) increases as “contractually obligated” for police and fire unions, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and non-represented employees.
It will also use $3.6 million in unreserved cash balances, which largely consist of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, and unspent funds in Fiscal Year 2021 “due to planned expense reduction practices,” according to city documents.
“We’re proposing a balanced budget,” Arndt told The Sun. “We are again utilizing some cash that we have in our reserves to balance the budget, and that’s primarily made up of monies that were saved last year through the hiring freeze, as well as CARES Act revenue that came in last year.”
The documents indicate the city projects a “slight decrease” in total revenue in Fiscal Year 2022 at this time compared to Fiscal Year 2020. As of Tuesday, the projected revenue for Fiscal Year 2022 is $36,757,780, as shared by Finance Director Jonathan Perkins.
As for commission priorities, the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget includes: $20,000 for diversity and inclusion training; $2,500 for the Entertainment Destination Center downtown; $145,000 for downtown development programs; $50,000 for Tax Increment Financing administration; $40,000 for Southside business grants; $145,000 for Southside region enhancements ($10,000 for beautification, $35,000 for foreclosures, $50,000 for demolitions and $50,000 for homeowners incentive program); $100,000 for remote workers program; $23,000 for communications enhancements; $200,000 for improvements to city facilities; and $80,000 for annexations.
“We always have money in the budget for demolition and foreclosures, but this year we’re concentrating an earmarked amount of money to be done in just the Southside only, but other than that the rest of it’s brand new,” Arndt said regarding the Southside funding.
In other figures, the Paducah Police Department’s proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget is $11,852,260 and it’s $10,076,500 for the Paducah Fire Department. Those are 9.7% and 8.2% increases, respectively. They have the largest department budgets within the city. The other department budgets include administration, finance, information technology, city clerk/customer experience, planning, public works, parks services, engineering and human resources.
Arndt said the budget was created while being fiscally conservative.
“We always project our revenues conservatively, making sure that we don’t over-anticipate revenues that don’t come in, and then of course, the monies that we plan to spend out — not all of it is always spent out ...,” he told The Sun.
“The second thing is that we have proposed a 10% reserve in there as well, so we have monies in reserves for emergency situations, making sure we’re fiscally responsible with the taxpayer’s dollars. It’s just a good process. Every department is involved.”
“I really appreciate the work that the city staff put into this and all the department head managers in making it try to work, so that we have a balanced budget and we can stretch it as far as we possibly can to help everyone,” Commissioner Sandra Wilson said during the budget workshop.
“And, I think we want to grow our city. We want our city to be successful and these are programs that will help make that happen, so from demo-ing to growth — those are things that are good, so I really appreciate all the work that everyone’s put into it.”
The budget workshop, which was a called special meeting, can be watched through the city’s YouTube channel, @paducahkygov. The regular 5 p.m. commission meeting was canceled because of a lack of agenda items.
