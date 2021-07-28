Paducah city officials talked Tuesday about an estimated $1.1 million in renovations for the Robert Cherry Civic Center, as the city looks to repurpose the building, relocate the Parks & Recreation Department there, and still maintain space for the community to use.
During Tuesday’s Paducah City Commission meeting, City Manager Jim Arndt presented elected officials with an update on the civic center project.
It was previously discussed at a June 22 commission meeting, when Mayor George Bray cited financial reasons for the city’s decision to repurpose the civic center. He said there are expensive utility costs for the Parks & Recreation building (around $100,000 a year) and the civic center has operated at a loss in recent years. The Parks building also needs many repairs, such as roof and window replacements.
With the proposed plan, the city seeks to move Parks & Recreation to the civic center at 2701 Park Ave., and leave the existing building at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive, which houses the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center.
“I think there was some misunderstanding in the public about ‘Hey, you’re taking away our meeting space’ and that’s not the case at all,” Arndt said, during Tuesday’s meeting. “What we’ve basically done is we’ve repurposed the facility, where we have our admin team in 24% of the building and 76% of the building is still for public assembly.”
Architect Jeff Canter, of Peck Flannery Gream Warren, attended the meeting and went over preliminary floor plans for the project. PFGW did a feasibility study for the project. The cost opinion for renovations is approximately $1.15 million, according to Canter’s presentation.
The civic center renovations would include new electrical, HVAC, plumbing, windows, doors, signage, landscaping and office space for the Parks Department, according to the city. Canter estimated the project could be ready for bidding within four to six months, if not sooner.
In his presentation, Canter said it tried to make the footprint of the Parks offices as “small and efficient as possible.”
“We have carved out about 2,200 square feet of approximately 6,000 square feet in that large assembly room for the Parks offices,” he said.
“We did that at the back of the building. We want to maintain the character of that front entry off Park Avenue to where you walk in — your experience there is not changed when you walk in the front doors, you still walk into the lobby. You walk around the wall and there’s the large space, so we tried to preserve that as much as possible.”
Arndt told The Sun the cost estimate doesn’t include design costs.
“Of course, we’d have to (get) it designed and then put out for a competitive bid and that’s when you get your actual number,” Arndt said.
As for the Senior Center, the facility’s executive director, Christine Thompson, told The Sun earlier this month that a building committee was formed to address this and the city is working with the center. It’s looking at some locations to move to and at the possibility of building.
Canter’s entire presentation and the commission meeting can be viewed online through the city’s YouTube channel, @paducahkygov.
“The capacity is going to be less than it has been in the past, but it’s going to be much improved space, up to code and it will continue on as a place where people can assemble when we complete the project,” Bray said.
In other business:
• Bray recognized Arndt for his three years of service as Paducah’s city manager and presented him with a plaque. Arndt’s last day in the position is Saturday, and Tuesday was his last commission meeting.
• Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen gave a quarterly update for July on the progress of the city commission’s top 12 priorities. The quarterly reports can be viewed online at paducahky.gov.
• The commission approved adoption of an ordinance amendment to designate Juneteenth National Independence Day as a holiday for city employees.
• The commission introduced an ordinance that sets a criteria for a remote workers incentive program. It’s one of the commission’s top 12 priorities.
Kathryn Byers, the city’s business development specialist, gave an updated presentation for the program, which is budgeted for $100,000 (incentives and marketing), according to the city. The program seeks to attract 25 full-time remote workers from 100 miles or more outside of Paducah through different incentives, including up to $2,500 in reimbursement for relocation expenses.
