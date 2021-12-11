City officials give update on City Block project

Paducah Main Street Director Katie Axt shared an update this week about the major City Block project in downtown Paducah, which continues to move forward with a groundbreaking eyed for spring 2022.
”We are making good progress. The last public announcement we made was approval of the concept design and that was back in September. The concept has been completed,” Axt told The Sun. “We’ve released the beautiful renderings and the vision for the public facilities and now we are doing the detailed work of preparing construction drawings.”
The City Block project involves a partnership with Louisville-based developer Weyland Ventures to redevelop the existing lot at Second and Broadway.
As the city of Paducah announced in September, the project’s final design concept was reviewed by the Paducah Main Street Design Committee.
It includes an 81-room hotel along Jefferson Street — with restaurant and roof-top bar space, more than 160 public parking spaces, a mixed-use building on Broadway with store fronts on the main level and upper-story living, expanded gathering locations at Second and Broadway and Water streets, and public promenades and green space along Second and Water.
“It’s an exciting opportunity,” City Manager Daron Jordan told The Sun, adding officials are “really encouraged by the Weyland Group” and are hopeful Weyland will start construction sometime early next year.
It’s been in the works for some time.
The city entered a preliminary agreement with Weyland Ventures in April 2019, and approved a development agreement in August 2020 that outlined different terms, such as two construction phases, property transfers and prices. In September, the city announced it had granted an extension request to Weyland Ventures, which requested to use a clause in the agreement to extend the date for its closing and property transfer on the first tract of the development, moving the groundbreaking to early 2022.
“The $21 million is the investment from our private developer, from Weyland Ventures,” Axt said. “The public facilities is a $3 million-dollar investment, so public facilities and private facilities taken together is going to be a total of $24 million of investment at that site.”
The city’s public facility commitment is $3 million with the goal of being reimbursed through the downtown Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district, said Pam Spencer, the city’s communications director.
Axt noted the “public facilities” are a new town square. It’s land that remains city-owned and used by the public, such as the expanded gathering spaces. The existing gazebo at the corner of Second and Broadway may be moving to another location in the city — potentially the new community garden near the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center.
“Yes, that’s an idea. We’re still working that out with the senior center,” Axt said, on the gazebo. “... They received a grant from the AARP (for the community garden) and so, we’ve had discussions with them. Further discussions are needed, but the gazebo will be reused and relocated and continue to be a community asset.”
City Block is also a key part of Paducah’s 315-acre TIF district, which received final approval from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority in March. KEDFA authorized up to $21.4 million in tax increment financing.
According to the city, a TIF district is a tool where local governments capture future increases in property and other taxes generated by new development within an area. It’s not new tax, but a way to use funds that normally go to the state, and reinvest in infrastructure projects within the TIF district.
The city is “making good progress” in meeting a $20 million minimum capital investment requirement to activate the TIF district, Axt said.
“We are confident that we will be able to meet the state’s requirement of the $20 million in the two years, and we’re optimistic that we’ll be able to do that in a shorter timeframe,” she said.
There have been other capital investment projects in downtown Paducah that are “independent” of City Block, and the work contributes to the $20 million requirement, helping to get the city closer to activating the TIF district. These projects include The W apartments at 219 Broadway, redevelopment of Broussard’s, Barrel and Bond and Over/Under.
Axt said there’s been $4.5 million of capital investment (as of July 2021), documented since the preliminary TIF approval in 2019. The figure doesn’t include City Block or investment from this past July to the end of the year.
Overall, she described the City Block project as being important to the growth of downtown, strengthening the commercial district and “actualizing” a 20-plus year vision of a downtown that’s the place to open a local business in western Kentucky.
“We are seeing that progress,” Axt added. “We are seeing growth, both in terms of businesses occupying historic buildings and seeing infill development. This is what downtown revitalization looks like, and we’re really happy with the momentum and the progress that we are seeing.”
