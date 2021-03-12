An ongoing discussion about Paducah’s Southside continued Thursday, as a large crowd attended the second public meeting held by city officials, where attendees had the chance to give ideas and talk about their concerns.
The meeting took place at Soirées Events & Catering in Paducah, and featured comments from longtime city residents, county residents, business owners and other attendees, as Paducah Mayor George Bray ran it in a town hall format in the presence of city commissioners and many city staff members.
It was similar to last week’s Southside meeting held at the same venue that attracted more than 100 people. The second one drew a comparable number.
“We do have staff from the city that are here, that are taking copious notes of what’s said,” Bray said.
“And we were just talking over here before we got started — I think in the next couple of weeks, we’ll sit down all of us that have been here and we’ll synthesize these notes and try to put them into themes and give us sort of a strategy map, if you will, on how to go forward and how to move along here.”
Bray said he was challenged last week about what would be the “follow-through,” and how long it was going to take, so he committed to 90 days.
“I think that’s a reasonable amount of time for us to get back and begin to get a plan together,” he added.
Near the beginning, Bray told the crowd he noticed there were a lot of McCracken County residents in attendance last week, and asked people to raise their hands if they lived in the county. A significant portion did raise their hand.
It led up to the remarks of county Commissioner Bill Bartleman, who was in attendance. He watched last week’s meeting online, and his takeaway was that people in the community want to get involved and understood they had to have some responsibility and do some things to improve their neighborhoods.
“I think with spring coming, I think people get in the mood to clean up and do things,” he said. “And I think if we can begin an effort coordinated by the city and the county to get the neighborhoods cleaned up and encourage people to clean up their property, I think that will go a long way to getting things started — getting people excited about cleaning up.”
Bartleman covered a number of issues, including grant possibilities, the former Farley Elementary School (located in the county), thoughts about beautification needs, and expressed the idea that a “name brand restaurant” would help with development on that side of the city, and would draw people in.
“I can’t speak on behalf of all the county commissioners and the judge-executive, but I think we’ll be committed to working side by side with the city to help improve the Southside, help improve the Farley community in the county,” he said. “And, I just think that can be accomplished.”
As for the general public, they discussed topics that ranged from unoccupied homes, and neglected areas to commercial development and beautification, among other things.
Tammara Tracy, who resigned earlier this year as the city’s planning director, made public comment, and started by recalling the Major League Baseball success story of Billy Beane and the Oakland Athletics, during the early 2000s.
She explained the general manager used data-driven tactics to revolutionize how teams formed and operated. He looked at data “differently,” Tracy said.
“This is really important tonight, and here, because you’re going to be making decisions about these neighborhoods — spending a lot of money probably too — but you also have to remember that these are people’s lives,” she said.
“So, these decisions are very important and they must be made on the right data — not a gut feeling, not the things that we’ve always done — because it obviously isn’t working and it means developing a strategy that you commit to, and when you commit to a strategy, if something comes up that doesn’t fit that commitment — you have to have the guts, the discipline to say no.”
Tracy challenged the city to take the time to get the right data, to look at it and follow it to the “creative solutions” that the Southside needs.
“It needs to be creative like Lower Town was, and it’s not the same solution, because it’s different,” she said, before adding that the data shouldn’t be “forced by an artificial 90-day time frame.”
“... Because this — Southside, these neighborhoods — deserve more than just a ... knee jerk reaction,” she said.
Tracy also expressed the idea of having more than two public meetings, and thinks it should be broken up by each neighborhood. She noted the city will be challenged with the comprehensive plan update, and thinks that might be a way to facilitate a “more robust examination” of challenges facing neighborhoods.
Afterward, Bray said Tracy’s message is “very spot on” that using data to make decisions is important, and he remembered Beane’s story with the Athletics, and how he revolutionized baseball.
“... He used data and all of baseball is using data. It’s an excellent message. Thank you very much,” Bray said.
Another speaker at the meeting, Sheila Smith-Anderson, talked about needing a grocery store, and asked about doing a survey, or a needs assessment or feasibility assessment for that.
Andrea Underwood, who lives in Reidland, wanted to “reinforce the idea” to have a specific strategy and vision for Southside’s commercial corridor, describing it as the billboard for people coming into the community. She also mentioned the idea of a park.
“I see on the lot there by CFSB with all the trees — I see another city park,” she said. “I know maybe you have all the parks you want, but when I think about the things that send a message that this is a community — that I see people gathering there and enjoying and being together.”
Underwood thinks if there were a “couple of wins” in the commercial corridor, then it would send the message to other people that good things are happening there, and people might want to be a part of it and want to invest.
Meanwhile, resident Mary Thomas described Southside as home and asked for the city to give the area “serious consideration,” after expressing concern for vacant, dilapidated homes, lots that need cleaning and other issues.
“When I speak of the Southside, the area that I have referenced to, begins at Washington and goes all the way to Bridge Street,” she said.
“It starts at South Fifth Street and goes all the way over to South 13th Street. To me that’s the Southside, and that’s the most neglected area in the city of Paducah. It’s like it’s the step-child of the city, that area of Paducah.”
The entire Southside meeting and everyone’s comments can be viewed online through the city’s YouTube page, @paducahkygov. The city also has the March 4 meeting about Southside archived.
