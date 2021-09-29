The Paducah City Commission approved two ordinances Tuesday night for different projects related to the city’s downtown riverfront area.
One of the ordinances is for a $495,784 construction contract with Wilkins Construction Co. Inc. of Paducah, which involves the repair and mitigation of flood damage to a riverfront park that’s located near the transient boat dock.
The project includes expansion of the stone revetment, adding rip-rap and placing “erosion control blocks” by the sidewalks, according to the city. City documents indicate the estimated total project cost is $532,959. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has obligated about $400,000 for the project, while the state is providing roughly $64,000. The city is contributing $69,285.
“We’re just going in and repairing what Mother Nature did to it. We are going to make it more — I guess, resistant to river erosion,” City Engineer Rick Murphy told The Sun.
“For example, like where we have the revetment stones, the river didn’t hurt it any, so we’re going to extend the revetment in that area, where it’s scoured a lot. We’re going to extend the stones to come into the side of the steps (at the riverfront park), so to maintain some level of attractiveness or curb appeal, as opposed to just rip-rap.”
Murphy anticipates the project will be done by the end of the year, if weather permits.
Meanwhile, the city also continues to work on the Paducah Riverfront Infrastructure Improvement Project, or the BUILD grant project.
Paducah was awarded a $10.4 million federal Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant in 2019 to enhance the riverfront area. The project includes an excursion pier and plaza, transient dock landing improvements, four intersection improvements and a multi-use pathway.
On Tuesday, city officials approved an ordinance to increase a contract with BFW Engineering & Testing by $24,500, to a “not to exceed fee” of $286,700. It’s to expand the scope for more environment assessment services on the BUILD grant project. The environmental assessment is needed to fulfill requirements of the National Environmental Protection Act, and to execute a grant contract with MARAD (U.S. Maritime Administration).
According to the city, the expanded scope is to help complete requirements for a programmatic agreement that’s needed for the project. Once signed, the environmental assessment can be submitted and reviewed. The city hopes for design to start early next year, with some construction to start later in 2022.
Tuesday’s entire meeting can be watched online through the city’s YouTube page, @paducahkygov. The next regular meeting is scheduled for Oct. 12.
In other business:
• The commission approved an ordinance that sets the real estate and personal property tax rates for Fiscal Year 2022. A first ordinance reading and public hearing took place at the Sept. 14 meeting.
The real estate tax levy is to be 27.1 cents per $100 assessed value, which marks an increase over last year’s rate of 26.7 cents. According to the city, this rate is a $4 increase on the property tax bill for a home that’s assessed at $100,000. The city also indicated that revenue generated by property tax is its second highest revenue source behind the payroll tax.
• The commission approved an ordinance to expand the project scope with BFW Engineering & Testing for the Buckner Lane Bridge Replacement Project.
As previously reported, the expansion will not only replace the bridge, but also improve road design on Buckner Lane from Pecan Drive to Hanson Road, according to the city. The project, identified during the stormwater master planning process, is expected to improve stormwater conditions in that area. The city’s goal is for construction to start next spring.
• The commission approved an ordinance to expand its project scope with BFW Engineering & Testing for the South 24th and South 25th Street road improvement projects.
The expansion includes the design of a 4-acre “stormwater detention basin” near the new South 24th Street bridge over Cross Creek, according to the city. The project, which was also identified in the stormwater master planning process, will be funded using part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act money the city designated for stormwater projects.
• The commission approved an emergency roof grant for the Weille Building on Broadway.
The city will assist the owners by reimbursing up to 50% of the roof repair costs, helping stabilize the building. It’s a “contributing structure” on the National Register of Historic Places, according to documents. The total cost is estimated at $60,000, meaning the city’s roof grant would be $30,000.
