Paducah’s elected officials unanimously adopted 12 “commission priorities” on Tuesday night, and had a meeting in person at City Hall for the first time in many months, after staying virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commission priorities, formerly known as the strategic plan, are (in no certain order): 1. 911 radio/tower upgrades and operational funding, 2. Minority inclusion, 3. Downtown, 4. Stormwater, 5. Southside enhancements, 6. Sports facilities — Bluegrass Downs and Stuart Nelson Park, 7. Remote workers incentive program, 8. Communications enhancement, 9. City facilities, 10. Developing a plan for the Parks & Recreation building and Fire Station No. 4, 11. Housing, and 12. Annexation/planned growth.
“We started out calling it our strategic plan for this year, but we decided to change to the nomenclature of the ‘commission priorities,’ because we — as a new commission — really didn’t have a chance to sit down and lay out our long-term strategic goals, so we thought that was a better description of where we were headed,” Mayor George Bray said.
The commission heard or talked about city priorities at three meetings held in February, which included a two-day planning retreat at the Julian Carroll Convention Center and the Feb. 23 commission meeting. At the last commission meeting, Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen broke down objectives and expectations associated with the priorities.
It was then presented for final adoption Tuesday through a municipal order.
During the meeting, Bray said the city is “already moving forward” on several priorities, and referenced efforts to hear from Southside residents and business owners. More than 100 people attended a March 4 meeting, where Southside residents and business owners could talk about issues.
“I was just telling Commissioner (Carol) Gault I’ve been getting emails all week — people who weren’t there or can’t be there this coming Thursday night — are raising their hand and volunteering, saying they would like to be involved somehow, some way,” Bray said, which he called a good sign.
“... We’re looking for involvement from the community. We’re willing to help lead it and I know that there’s going to be some funding priorities that we’re going to have to decide upon going down the road, but getting our citizens involved with this effort is a really positive thing.”
The city’s second public meeting about the Southside is set for 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Soirées Events & Catering, and Bray encouraged attendance.
Regarding other priorities, Bray shared that a meeting between the city and McCracken County is planned for next week about the outdoors sports park project, and there was a meeting Tuesday about the 911 system, which needs upgrades. Future funding is the “No. 1 thing” for the 911 project.
“In the past, the way 911 was funded — going back 25 or 30 years — was by a fee on our landline phones, so all of us over the last 25, 30 years — there was a time when we all had a landline phone,” he said.
Bray explained the use of landline phones decreased, in light of cell phones.
“They dwindled to where they’re a very, very small part of the total number of funds, and so our funding has gone down,” he said. “We have to figure out how to replace that funding going forward, so that’s where a lot of the discussion was (Tuesday), and then we’ve got to, obviously, talk about the equipment — what the equipment needs are.”
Later in the meeting, Smolen noted the city documents include six potential projects for using approximately $19.7 million in bond proceeds, which had been discussed at the retreat. The bond proceeds were originally intended for the indoor recreation/aquatic center project that’s not moving forward.
Those potential projects are the Barkley Regional Airport terminal, 911 infrastructure and funding, outdoor recreation facilities, stormwater projects, city facility upgrades and miscellaneous projects/Southside enhancements, according to the city. It noted that several projects — 911, outdoor sports facilities and the airport terminal — are joint projects with the county.
“I know there’s a lot of interest on everybody’s part about the $19.7 million dollars of bond proceeds,” Bray said. “’What are we going to do with it?’ ‘How are we going to spend it?’ And, I guess the thing that I would say is that we are carefully considering of what we do and we’re not jumping to make any decisions quickly.”
He said the commission feels “compelled” to keep this in front of the public, as the public has a right and need to know, but acknowledged the city doesn’t have all the answers yet.
“All these projects have moving parts,” Bray said. “Probably, the project that we know the most about is Barkley Regional Airport and we don’t even know exactly what that number is yet.”
Meanwhile, Commissioner Sandra Wilson also pointed out that a few projects — 911, outdoor sports facilities and the airport — are affiliated with the county, and she thinks it’s “very important” the city has discussions with the county and to understand what the county’s part will be.
Aside from the 12 highest priorities, city documents indicate there are 24 continuous improvement goals and four “What’s Important Later” goals.
For example, one of the continuous improvement goals is to “improve street conditions within the city,” and one of the What’s Important Later goals is for “installation of public art in community gateways.”
“As the mayor mentioned, we’ve been working on a number of these priorities, so we plan to start our reporting actually on April 1 and have quarterly reporting on each of these items,” Smolen added.
The entire meeting may be viewed online at the city’s YouTube channel, @paducah kygov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.