The $21 million City Block project is up for a big vote Tuesday, and Paducah’s downtown development specialist shared more details this week about the plan and proposed development agreement with Louisville-based Weyland Ventures.
An ordinance to adopt the agreement was introduced July 28, and it’s set for a vote during Tuesday’s Paducah City Commission meeting.
“It’s a very good project, with very respected developers and $21 (million) investment to Paducah,” Mayor Brandi Harless said. “As a decision maker, it would be irresponsible for me to turn away interest like that.”
As proposed, the City Block project features a $12 million boutique hotel, public off-street parking, green space, an urban park and $9 million mixed-use residential and commercial buildings with over 40 residential units on the Second and Broadway lot. The city will have design approval on the buildings.
Under the agreement, Weyland Ventures buys two tracts for $296,000. The city will keep a roughly 79,000-square-foot tract in the middle, which will be redeveloped as public parking, urban and green space.
It’s a vital component for Paducah’s preliminarily approved Tax Increment Finance District, aimed at capturing state tax revenue for downtown redevelopment. The district covers roughly 315 acres, and the city hopes to get final approval from the state this fall. The city needs to hit a $20 million capital investment threshold to activate it.
The Sun reached out to Katie Axt, who’s given multiple presentations on the project, with questions about City Block and the development agreement:
City Block’s current condition
It’s in “rough shape,” with potholes, depressions due to settling, and cracks in the pavement, according to Axt. The 2.88-acre lot has 213 parking spaces, while the project plans to maintain 172, reducing public parking by roughly 40.
“It is not in a state of good repair, nor is it designed to maximize its current use as parking,” she said. “The aisles are very wide. It’s not laid out in an ideal fashion and so what City Block is able to do, is to think more efficiently about parking needs and parking space.”
She didn’t know how much it’d cost to repair the existing lot.
“We haven’t done cost estimates for that yet,” she said. “I know numbers have been thrown out around a million dollars. Part of this exercise with Weyland, is this project is going to be able to help us repair — do the much-needed repairs of that parking lot.”
Axt said the agreement makes “explicit” there are certain City Block features the city wants to keep, including the gazebo, horse-drawn carriages, and a cobblestone sidewalk along Water Street and Broadway, along with personalized bricks around the gazebo and on North Second Street.
“Those will also be preserved and reclaimed, so again, that came out of a lot of our discussions with the public and with the stakeholders and hearing — when people send us emails or provided public comment at commission meetings,” she said.
“We heard that those factors, those features are unique and special and need to be preserved. That is part of the agreement. Now, the gazebo might be put in a different location, but it will still be part of the overall plan.”
Price, payment and land transfer
The City Block’s appraised value is $810,000, while the tract prices are $141,000 and $155,000.
“On a per-square-foot basis, we applied that same figure to the private parcels,” Axt said.
Weyland Ventures’ payment will be deferred under the agreement. It’ll begin on the sixth anniversary of the certificate of occupancy and paid in five consecutive annual installments.
Axt called it as a small way, in which the city is paid for the land, but also incentivizes the development and helps ensure success. The project is split into two construction phases, beginning with the hotel and the city-owned tract.
“The agreement will be executed and we have approximately a year to do the design, get the permits, get all of the approvals,” she said. “Weyland is going to do their work on their financing part of it and all of that kind of comes together prior to us transferring the land, prior to us selling the land.”
Hotel construction is estimated to take about 18 months.
“After that, then we do the second phase, which is the mixed-use buildings and that will go through a similar process for the design, the approvals, and the transfer of the property,” she said.
Public parking
The city had a parking assessment done in late 2019, around the holiday season. It wanted to understand parking needs for brick and mortar businesses, according to Axt. The assessment was also part of its pre-development agreement with Weyland Ventures.
“I think one of the critiques was that it wasn’t during the summer when we have high levels of tourism activity or when we have special events. And so over the last two months, in June and July, our staff have been taking parking counts at the times that we’ve heard the most need — Friday and Saturday nights,” she said.
“We’ve done supplemental parking counts to show that there is still a lot of off-street parking that is available, in addition to on-street parking available ... downtown. We have enough spots to accommodate this development, as well as the existing activity that is happening in downtown Paducah.”
Axt explained better parking management is needed to facilitate people downtown, noting how people say the City Block parking lot is full on Friday and Saturday nights.
“And what we’ve found in June and July is ‘Yes, that is true,’ ” she said. “The parking lot is full. And then across the street, at the farmers market parking lot, it is empty. ... So, we have an additional 200-plus parking spaces that are not used.”
She said the city leases the farmers market lot, and noted that another off-street parking lot at Third and Kentucky is also “highly” underused.
“What is nice is that as part of this agreement, we are going to have Weyland maintain the parking lot,” she said, about City Block. “What that means is that trash and lighting and landscaping and repairs — eventually — we have a partner that can help us do that and do that better.”
Financial commitments
“As it relates to utilities and remediation, the city is committed to working with Weyland to make those improvements,” Axt said. “This is very typical of municipal redevelopment projects. We are committing to bringing utilities to the site.”
She noted Weyland is accepting the site as is.
The city had an environmental review and soil and groundwater sampling, finding the site was largely uncontaminated. However, it’s an urban site with historic uses, dating back to the late 1800s, and there can always be “surprises.”
“That is what we’re committed to — is we’re saying, ‘Weyland, you are accepting the site as is, but through further analysis or maybe during construction, if a surprise shows up, then we will work with you to remediate the site,’ because again that is typical of municipal redevelopment projects,” she said.
She added that utilities already exist on-site, so the city is committing to any hook-ups required for bringing what’s existing on-site to the building. There’s been questions on whether the city was committing to pay utilities to Weyland, but Axt said that’s not the case, as the developer is responsible for utilities on the private land.
The city-owned tract’s redevelopment includes parking lot repairs and redesign, and the public open spaces. It’ll go through a design process, and within 90 days of the agreement’s execution, the city wants a design charrette for the public open spaces, allowing for public feedback.
“Part of that is coming up with cost estimates and the city — before this goes further than 50% design — we’ll provide Weyland a ‘not to exceed’ budget, specifically for the design of the public open spaces,” she said.
She explained the city reimburses Weyland Ventures for design and construction of the public space, as it’ll remain city-owned like other parks. The “unique” aspect is that expenses are TIF-eligible because it’s in the TIF district and it’s public infrastructure projects.
“The city will be reimbursed through the TIF revenues for the expenses that are associated with remediation, if needed, utility upgrades, the parks and also the repairs to the parking lot,” she said. “All of that is TIF-eligible.”
