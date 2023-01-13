The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday affects city of Paducah services.
City Hall, located at 300 South 5th Street, and other city offices will be closed Monday.
The Public Works Department will not collect curbside recycling on Monday. Those who have their recycling containers collected on the third Monday of the month will have collection on Tuesday.
The garbage collection schedule for the week of January 17-20 will not change.
The Compost Facility, located at 1560 North 8th Street, is also closed Monday for the holiday.
The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March to the Monument and Luncheon organized by the Paducah/McCracken County Chapter of the NAACP will be held Monday.
A march for the laying of the wreath at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. monument will start at approximately 9:30 a.m. at the Robert Cherry Civic Center, 2701 Park Avenue.
Participants will walk east to the monument located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near North 19th Street. Transportation will be provided for those who wish to ride.
Following the march is a luncheon at Paducah Tilghman High School (tickets are required). The keynote speaker is Terrance A. Sullivan who serves as Kentucky Commission on Human Rights Executive Director.
For ticket information, visit the Paducah/McCracken County NAACP.
